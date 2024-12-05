De Anza College reinstates parking fees after pandemic pause

De Anza College has announced the reinstatement of parking fees for students starting in the summer quarter of 2025. This marks the end of a temporary suspension of fees implemented during the pandemic. While some students understand the need for additional revenue, others have expressed frustration, citing the financial burden amidst soaring tuition and living expenses.

The De Anza department and school administration officials declined to provide a comment for La Voz News, so reporter Joshua Hascall met with students and faculty members to hear their comments and opinions.