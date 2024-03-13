The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 1557 Views

2
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1495 Views

3
Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in | 1415 Views

4
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1411 Views

5
Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly | 1395 Views

La Voz ad
Nowruz: a sign of hope, empathy, acceptance
DASG’s marketing meeting rundown

DASG’s marketing meeting rundown

March 11, 2024

La Voz wins big at La Jolla

La Voz wins big at La Jolla

March 11, 2024

De Anza continues the annual streak with its Peer Equity Conference

De Anza continues the annual streak with its Peer Equity Conference

March 10, 2024

A look at Waymo’s driverless cars
Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

February 28, 2024

President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

February 26, 2024

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

February 25, 2024

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes
Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?

Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?

February 22, 2024

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

February 11, 2024

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

February 11, 2024

Before the pandemic, companies made remote work relatively rare, offering it as a perk rather than a standard. Yet, as the world ground to a halt, workers found their office desks relocated to their living rooms. Companies that centered around in-person operations had to move to remote platforms so they could maintain productivity.

Pop princess turned alternative artist continues strongly in the genre
Urban Plates – Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara

Urban Plates – Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara

March 6, 2024

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes

March 3, 2024

Watching movies from abroad

Watching movies from abroad

March 2, 2024

Nowruz: a sign of hope, empathy, acceptance

Sabrina Kulieva, Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
People+around+the+Iranian+food+table+at+the+Nowruz+celebration%2C+on+Monday%2C+March+11.
Gallery | 11 Photos
Sabrina Kulieva
People around the Iranian food table at the Nowruz celebration, on Monday, March 11.

On Monday, March 11, De Anza College hosted its first Nowruz celebration in college history.

Nowruz marks the arrival of spring and a new year for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and millions of people around the world. Hosted by International Student Programs, the celebration was held in Conference Rooms A and B in the Hinson Campus Center from noon to 3 p.m. A lot of students and faculty, as well as their relatives, joined this traditional holiday celebration.

According to the United Nations, it’s one of the oldest holidays in the world and is usually celebrated on March 21. It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year in the Middle East, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, as well as by 300 million people around the world.

Representatives of various ethnic groups including Iranians, Turks, Georgians, Afghanis, Kyrgyzs and Bashkirs attended the event to pay tribute to their heritage.

Manija Ansari, ISP counselor and coordinator of the event, who is from Afghanistan, talked about the purpose of hosting the event on campus:

“Many of our students come from different cultures. and they bring their rich traditions, cultures, and languages to embrace the diversity, but also help students to feel included in our De Anza society,” Ansari said.

Students got a chance to socialize: perform, dance, talk, and make new friends, regardless of their ethnicity.

Adinai Madumarova, 18, a dental hygiene major, played the komuz, a traditional Kyrgyz instrument, dressed in a white dress and green vest.

After Adinai’s performance, another student from Kyrgyzstan, Fatima Akimbekova, 19, a business administration major, performed traditional Kyrgyz dance, which included elements of spinning, twisting wrists and drawing an ornament in the air.

Activities also included henna painting from Iranian and Indian students, as well as the food table with sweets, nuts, and pastries from different countries. Visitors could try fruit, green and black tea; Nowruz in America offers a chance to showcase community while sharing its culture with others.

“On March 1, we celebrate the rebirth of nature. (The celebration) includes rituals, like jumping through the fire and we still do it for fun,” Aura Ozturk, 19, a computer science major from Turkey said. “We usually go to our relatives, prepare tea, food, sweets and enjoy time spent together.”

“It’s very important to celebrate Nowruz because it’s (the celebration of) new year for Kyrgyz people, a day of spring equinox. Me and my friends came here to represent our republic,” Aitenir Kanatbekov, 19, a computer engineering major from Kyrgyzstan said. Kanatbekov attended the event with his friends.

“We brought together different cultures of the United States, who share similar traditions and celebrate Nowruz in different ways and also introduce it for those who are not familiar with the culture,” Mariam Ebrat, Cross Cultural Partners Programm coordinator, said.

Nazy Galoyan, dean of enrollment services, represented Georgia and said that it’s important to celebrate this holiday because it unites people in this difficult time.

“In my country, Nowruz (is) celebrated on March 20. When you translate ‘Nowruz’ from (Farsi), it means ‘new day,’ ‘new hope’ and ‘new beginning,’” Galoyan said. “It’s an ancient celebration, completely free from politics and religion. I think it’s something we need in today’s world to come closer to each other.”
