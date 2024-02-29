The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Called to order

Newly reactivated, Model United Nations kicks off with first official meeting
Leila Salam, Freelance Reporter
February 29, 2024
The De Anza Model United Nations club met for the first time since its reactivation on Nov. 25 to discuss what the club will entail, what the UN is and the potential flaws within its system on Feb. 22 in room L73.

Club president Yin Yung, 18, political science major, said he and a handful of other students who met in Jim Nguyen’s comparative politics class decided to restart the Model UN club as a way to come together over their shared interest in politics.

Six members and three club officers attended the first meeting. Secretary of public relations Batoul Berro, 24, political science and Japanese major, said she would like to get more people involved but also did not mind having a smaller, more intimate group.

“It was so fun and everybody was so smart,” Berro said. “It was really refreshing to be around people that are actually interested in (politics).”

Model UN is a simulation of the UN General Assembly and its other multilateral bodies where students perform an ambassador role while debating topics such as gender equality, climate action, global health and more, according to the UN Association of the USA.

Club member Rami Abukhater, 17, computer science major said he was excited about joining because Model UN allows students to experience “play politics and debate (as well as) get experience in some of those skills without having to affect their community or run for office.”

Berro said she is excited to be part of the club especially because it has access to club funds, making participation more accessible for low-income students.

“I hope that I’ll actually get to participate in the conferences they have,” Berro said. “I never did it in high school because it was too expensive.”

Yung said beyond the current officer team, he is hoping to help set the club up to continue long term.

“We’ve just started. We’re laying the groundwork for what’s to come in the future,” Yung said. “Hopefully we can foster an environment where new leaders can come and take over from us.”
