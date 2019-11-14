Students continue fight for housing

Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees President Pearl Cheng welcomed students and faculty who spoke about the ongoing issues of student homelessness and the future of the Flint Center at the Nov. 4 meeting.

Cheng said that the Board of Trustees is on students’ sides in advocating for student housing.

But students did not receive the assurance positively.

Students’ time to speak at the public hearing was cut down from five minutes to two minutes.

Associated Students of Foothill College senator Jimii Lewis said that cutting student’s time at the podium showed that the board didn’t care what students and faculty had to say.

“You didn’t really want to take the time to let people talk,” Lewis said, questioning Cheng’s decision to limit speakers’ time.

Many other students used their two minutes at the podium as a plea for transparency regarding a future bond measure, which has the potential to provide affordable student housing to those students going without.

“Explicitly, I’d like to state that students want a specific amount of money designated to affordable student housing in the bond measure,” DASB Senate president Shelly Michael said.