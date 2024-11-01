The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz visits MidPen Media Center in Palo Alto

J Islas and Xitlaly Martinez
November 1, 2024
J Islas

Journalism students study to report unbiased news in print, video and broadcast.

On Oct. 24, La Voz was invited to go behind the scenes to see first hand how journalism is produced at the MidPen Media Center in Palo Alto. They were shown the process and equipment used for live broadcasting.

The MidPen Media Center is a non-profit organization that offers courses of video production, the ability to broadcast on local access TV cable channels and internships for aspiring media broadcasters.

Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Staff Reporter
My name is Xitlaly Martinez and I study journalism and political science. This quarter I am excited for everything I’m to learn while out on assignment.