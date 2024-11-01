La Voz visits MidPen Media Center in Palo Alto

Journalism students study to report unbiased news in print, video and broadcast.

On Oct. 24, La Voz was invited to go behind the scenes to see first hand how journalism is produced at the MidPen Media Center in Palo Alto. They were shown the process and equipment used for live broadcasting.

The MidPen Media Center is a non-profit organization that offers courses of video production, the ability to broadcast on local access TV cable channels and internships for aspiring media broadcasters.