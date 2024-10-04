Volleyball falls to Skyline Trojans 3-1 on pink-out night

The De Anza College women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 against the Skyline College Trojans in a tight match on Wednesday, Oct. 2, leaving the Mountain Lions with a 3-14 record.

The atmosphere was charged with determination, and despite the final score, the team put up a commendable fight.

From the moment the loud music began hyping the crowd, the energy was palpable. The Mountain Lions, donning all-pink uniforms for their annual pink-out game, were all smiles, giving each other high-fives and engaging in team bonding. The home team had a solid start with strong hitters and a supportive atmosphere.

The Trojans, also decked out in pink as it was their pink-out night as well, gained momentum and secured the first point. Despite that, the Mountain Lions maintained good communication and teamwork; several blocks and well-timed rallies allowed the home team to win the first set 16-25. The crowd erupted, the energy high, and the Mountain Lions left the court in good spirits.

In the second set, Skyline fought back hard. Though the Mountain Lions continued to show resilience, the Trojans ultimately won the second set 25-17. The heat and long rallies began to take their toll on the Mountain Lions as they struggled to maintain the consistency they had in the first set.

Despite the setback, the team stayed positive. Assistant Coach Ernesto Guevara, 22, acknowledged their effort.

“They were taking good, hard swings on everything — nothing scared,” Guevara said.

The Mountain Lions came out strong in the third set, but they began to slip halfway through the game. Ultimately, the Trojans won the third set 25–21. Despite De Anza’s valiant efforts, Skyline won the match 3-1 with a 25-20 victory in the final set.

Outside hitter McKenzie Bell (No. 5), 19, talks about what the most challenging part of the game was.

“If we’re down, it’s hard for us to get our energy up ourselves, so we have to work on being our own source of energy and depending on ourselves to get out of ruts, instead of waiting for the team to make a mistake,” Bell said.

Middle blocker Angelina Magana (No. 2), 19, a biology major, reflected on the team’s performance and their goals moving forward.

“I think we need to work on keeping our momentum up throughout the game. We go up and down too much,” Magana said.

Despite the loss, the players remain focused on improving.

“Our coach likes to say, ‘It starts with you,’” Magana said. “So you bring yourself and your energy up. Being your most confident self will help the girls around you to like you.”

As the team prepares for their next match, Guevara talked about the importance of learning from their mistakes.

“We just need a little more offense,” Guevara said. “The effort was there and that’s what counts.”

The Mountain Lions will play their next game against Shasta Knights at Sacramento City College on Oct. 5 at 1:00 p.m.

Gallery | 29 Photos Ann Penalosa The Mountain Lions' starting lineup hype each other up shortly before their game against the Trojans.