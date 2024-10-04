The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Volleyball falls to Skyline Trojans 3-1 on pink-out night

Despite 10 loss streak, 3-14 season record, Mountain Lions focused on improving
Delina Thanh, La Voz Staff
October 4, 2024
Ann Penalosa
The Mountain Lions regroup and congratulate each other after beating the Skyline College Trojans at the first set, in the Main Gym on Oct. 2.
Opposite hitter Claire Sugrue (De Anza No. 3), 18, a kinesiology major, spikes the volleyball into Skyline’s half of the field between opposite hitter Hazel Vinluan (Skyline No. 1) and opposite hitter Jamie Carbral (Skyline No. 8), as her teammates get into position to recover the ball in case the Trojans block it. (Ann Penalosa)

The De Anza College women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 against the Skyline College Trojans in a tight match on Wednesday, Oct. 2, leaving the Mountain Lions with a 3-14 record.

The atmosphere was charged with determination, and despite the final score, the team put up a commendable fight.

From the moment the loud music began hyping the crowd, the energy was palpable. The Mountain Lions, donning all-pink uniforms for their annual pink-out game, were all smiles, giving each other high-fives and engaging in team bonding. The home team had a solid start with strong hitters and a supportive atmosphere.

 

Middle blocker Ayla Cakisic (De Anza No. 1), 18, a biology major, lunges forward to bump the ball as Sugrue and libero Emma Barnhart (De Anza No. 4), 19, a sociology major, watch and prepare for either setting or spiking. (Ann Penalosa)

The Trojans, also decked out in pink as it was their pink-out night as well, gained momentum and secured the first point. Despite that, the Mountain Lions maintained good communication and teamwork; several blocks and well-timed rallies allowed the home team to win the first set 16-25. The crowd erupted, the energy high, and the Mountain Lions left the court in good spirits.

In the second set, Skyline fought back hard. Though the Mountain Lions continued to show resilience, the Trojans ultimately won the second set 25-17. The heat and long rallies began to take their toll on the Mountain Lions as they struggled to maintain the consistency they had in the first set.

Despite the setback, the team stayed positive. Assistant Coach Ernesto Guevara, 22, acknowledged their effort.

“They were taking good, hard swings on everything — nothing scared,” Guevara said.

Sugrue flies, volleying the ball over to Skyline with her left hand as middle blocker Annastasia Gardner (De Anza No. 6) watches. (Ann Penalosa)

The Mountain Lions came out strong in the third set, but they began to slip halfway through the game. Ultimately, the Trojans won the third set 25–21. Despite De Anza’s valiant efforts, Skyline won the match 3-1 with a 25-20 victory in the final set.

Outside hitter McKenzie Bell (No. 5), 19, talks about what the most challenging part of the game was.

“If we’re down, it’s hard for us to get our energy up ourselves, so we have to work on being our own source of energy and depending on ourselves to get out of ruts, instead of waiting for the team to make a mistake,” Bell said.

Middle blocker Angelina Magana (No. 2), 19, a biology major, reflected on the team’s performance and their goals moving forward.

“I think we need to work on keeping our momentum up throughout the game. We go up and down too much,” Magana said.

 

Setter Alex Yee (De Anza No. 8) lobs the ball up to prepare for a spike as the rest of the team on the field watches in anticipation. (Ann Penalosa)

Despite the loss, the players remain focused on improving.

“Our coach likes to say, ‘It starts with you,’” Magana said. “So you bring yourself and your energy up. Being your most confident self will help the girls around you to like you.”

As the team prepares for their next match, Guevara talked about the importance of learning from their mistakes.

“We just need a little more offense,” Guevara said. “The effort was there and that’s what counts.”

The Mountain Lions will play their next game against Shasta Knights at Sacramento City College on Oct. 5 at 1:00 p.m.

 

 

 

 

RDFyDkuHMpBZeFT9OOD6dIMvU5IKU11Usm8kADYn
Ann Penalosa
The Mountain Lions' starting lineup hype each other up shortly before their game against the Trojans.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
De Anza College Men's track and field on June 12 at De Anza College.
Track and field athletes break records
Jacqueline (Jackie) Chan poses for a photo by in front of the pool in the Physical Education quad before the student-athlete awards on
The De Anza 2024 Women’s Most Inspirational Award Winner
Jordan Leach sits in his De Anza Mountain Lions football uniform.
De Anza 2024 Men’s Mountain Lion Award Winner
About the Contributors
Delina Thanh
Delina Thanh, Staff Reporter
I've always been interested in meeting new people and learning about their stories and experiences! I hope to go out of my comfort zone and learn valuable skills.
Ann Penalosa
Ann Penalosa, Sports Editor
Hi! I'm Ann, a second year journalism major. (She/it pronouns please! Not using he/him or they/them anymore.) You probably know me from the De Anza Discord Server or from back when I was "mtndewkid." Nowadays I'm usually either in the newsroom working on something, on assignment, or just doing side quests on campus. Feel free to reach out to me or pitch ideas at (408) 372-6581.