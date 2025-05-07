The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

AI can never produce true art

Artists are losing security and we don’t care
Sam Eaton, La Voz Staff
May 7, 2025
Ashley Diaz
Art made by human beings is inherently creative, unlike images generated by AI.

AI art is not “art” — it is a statistical presentation of the most common results for a given prompt. It fundamentally cannot synthesize or create new ideas; it is total regurgitation of every piece of data it has been fed.

A Google search about AI and copyright lawsuits will bring up a plethora of active suits against AI companies that. Companies illegally shovel content from the internet to train their models, copyrighted content included.

Just recently, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, released its image generator to the public. An online trend quickly followed, prompting users to turn themselves into Studio Ghibli-style characters. The AI-generated posts went viral, sparking debate and backlash about the ethics of using AI to recreate known intellectual property.

AI art is not only a philosophical debate, but also a question of artists’ legal rights. Are we going to condone an artist’s work receiving no legal protection against being gobbled up and repackaged for someone else’s profit?

How many creatives will be hurt by businesses choosing AI-generated media over actual artists’ work?

The concept of companies favoring AI over human creators isn’t far-fetched. Last December, Coca-Cola’s annual Christmas ads were entirely AI-generated. If a multibillion-dollar company is choosing to forgo employing actual production hands, actors or set designers, what does that spell for the future of the industry?

How many potential creatives will never have the urge to pick up a pen, pencil or camera? Why try if AI can take their place?

AI has already made a dent in the way students approach school and learning. It’s just easier to ask a large language model, such as ChatGPT, to write an essay than to actually put in the effort.

Students are entirely missing the concept of learning and developing the skill of writing.

The ability to persevere and problem-solve is the basis to everything, including art. Some of the best work can be achieved simply by developing and or encouraging a skill.

Writing a prompt into an AI model for an end result fundamentally steals the opportunity for growth and creation from everyone.

 

Read the other side of the debate here: 

“Art and AI: embracing creative exploration”

AI can help mitigate art block, sparking creativity and innovation.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
AI can help mitigate art block, sparking creativity and innovation.
Art and AI: embracing creative exploration
Moving students into the district’s newly-bought apartment complex provides a necessary ser- vice to the De Anza community, but populating an existing building displaces current residents. Many residents voiced their concern about their inputs not being included in the conversation.
Mom, I can’t even afford rent for community college
Women's History Month is the time to reflect on female empowerment and self-advocacy.
Let's celebrate every woman during Women's History Month
Non-judgmental discussions about politics have the potential to bring people together instead of dividing them.
Politics, the perfect dinner table topic
While the status of the Valley Transportation Authority is up in the air, there are a few other options for students who commute to school.
How to: get to school without the VTA
Sonny La poses for a photo at his graduation from Yerba Buena High School in 1995.
Community college is the best choice for high school grads
About the Contributors
Sam Eaton
Sam Eaton, Staff Reporter
Hi! My name is Sam. I think there’s a story to be told everywhere you look, and I hope to grow my skills to uncover them here at La Voz!
Ashley Diaz
Ashley Diaz, Freelance Graphic Artist
I am a studio arts major and hope to be able to contribute meaningful pieces.