AI can never produce true art

AI art is not “art” — it is a statistical presentation of the most common results for a given prompt. It fundamentally cannot synthesize or create new ideas; it is total regurgitation of every piece of data it has been fed.

A Google search about AI and copyright lawsuits will bring up a plethora of active suits against AI companies that. Companies illegally shovel content from the internet to train their models, copyrighted content included.

Just recently, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, released its image generator to the public. An online trend quickly followed, prompting users to turn themselves into Studio Ghibli-style characters. The AI-generated posts went viral, sparking debate and backlash about the ethics of using AI to recreate known intellectual property.

AI art is not only a philosophical debate, but also a question of artists’ legal rights. Are we going to condone an artist’s work receiving no legal protection against being gobbled up and repackaged for someone else’s profit?

How many creatives will be hurt by businesses choosing AI-generated media over actual artists’ work?

The concept of companies favoring AI over human creators isn’t far-fetched. Last December, Coca-Cola’s annual Christmas ads were entirely AI-generated. If a multibillion-dollar company is choosing to forgo employing actual production hands, actors or set designers, what does that spell for the future of the industry?

How many potential creatives will never have the urge to pick up a pen, pencil or camera? Why try if AI can take their place?

AI has already made a dent in the way students approach school and learning. It’s just easier to ask a large language model, such as ChatGPT, to write an essay than to actually put in the effort.

Students are entirely missing the concept of learning and developing the skill of writing.

The ability to persevere and problem-solve is the basis to everything, including art. Some of the best work can be achieved simply by developing and or encouraging a skill.

Writing a prompt into an AI model for an end result fundamentally steals the opportunity for growth and creation from everyone.

