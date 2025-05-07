Art and AI: embracing creative exploration

The conversation about AI in the art world inspires strong emotions from all sides. The fears that AI is taking jobs and devaluing artistry stand at the forefront of AI resistance.

But what would it mean to stop clinging to fear, and instead allow yourself to envision what AI can offer artists?

As AI technology develops, artists should be encouraged to explore the possibilities of these new tools.

The biggest issue with people who are passionately against AI art is that there’s no real conversation. It quickly turns into name-calling and accusations of laziness and being uncreative.

Consequently, this completely invalidates the experiences of artists who choose to incorporate AI into their work for a myriad of reasons.

AI can be an excellent way to get out of a creative block or sudden lack of inspiration. Write a short prompt, and AI can generate dozens of ideas for what to create next.

The intention of creating and the creation itself comes from within, and AI simply offers a way to get you started.

AI also enables people to create art with little cost. Artists who have imagination but lack technical skills or resources can use AI tools to bring their visions to life without barriers.

This isn’t the first time the art world has felt threatened by emerging technologies.

A similar situation occurred when the phenomenon of photography was introduced, which was regarded by many artists as a mechanical way of capturing moments that lacked artistic skill.

Henrietta Clopath, a late 19th-century photographer and artist, said, “Some people seem to think that when the process of taking photographs in colors has been perfected and made common enough, the painter will have nothing more to do.”

Today, people widely accept photography as an art form. Similarly, AI can’t replace artists. It can only serve to expand what is possible for artistic expression.

Without meaningful discussions around AI, young artists have no direction. When people shut down conversations out of fear and misunderstanding, they risk limiting the potential of young creatives learning to navigate life as artists in this digital age.

Art has always evolved alongside technology; from oil paintings to photography to digital art, new forms of visual creation are brought to life every day.

AI is simply the next step of this journey.

