Women’s water polo, wildlife science technician recommended for elimination

The women’s water polo team and wildlife science technician program at De Anza have been recommended for viability for elimination by the Instructional Planning and Budget team during last weeks meeting on Oct. 16.

These recommendations were sent to IPBT from the viability committee after they reviewed and analyzed quantitative data such as fill rates, productivity and cost savings.

The football team and nursing program were also recommended for viability for elimination but were voted to not be eliminated by the IPBT.

This was mostly due to qualitative data and testimonies such as coach Tony Santo’s powerful speech as his entire team took up most of the conference room a and b.

Although nursing was recommended by the Viability team to cut, no consensus was drawn during the meet and thus withheld for now as members from the nursing department spoke on the programs high success rate including a 100 percent success rate for obtaining work after De Anza such as with Mission Hospice and the 25 percent of nurses working there who came from De Anza’s nursing program.

The budget team still faces a deficit that still needs to be addressed and with these recent decisions, the cost savings from both program's cuts only brought it down to about $2.35 million at most. They have until Nov. 1 to send their final recommendations to college council.



“If we don’t start making these tough decisions, someone else will,” said Eric Woodbury, chemistry instructor and faculty representative.

IPBT will meet today at 4 p.m. in administration 109.