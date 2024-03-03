Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes

The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
1
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 1462 Views

2
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1360 Views

3
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1325 Views

4
Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in | 1318 Views

5
Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly | 1287 Views

La Voz ad
District moves to raise nonresident student tuition
President Holmes resigns

President Holmes resigns

February 29, 2024

Called to order

Called to order

February 29, 2024

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

February 28, 2024

View All
Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts
President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

February 26, 2024

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

February 25, 2024

Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history

Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history

February 24, 2024

View All
Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?
Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

February 11, 2024

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

February 11, 2024

Before the pandemic, companies made remote work relatively rare, offering it as a perk rather than a standard. Yet, as the world ground to a halt, workers found their office desks relocated to their living rooms. Companies that centered around in-person operations had to move to remote platforms so they could maintain productivity.

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

February 9, 2024

View All
Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes
Watching movies from abroad

Watching movies from abroad

March 2, 2024

The Beauty of Culture

The Beauty of Culture

February 24, 2024

‘Palworld’: An open-world monster catcher offers players a new, engaging experience

‘Palworld’: An open-world monster catcher offers players a new, engaging experience

February 23, 2024

View All
1
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 1462 Views

2
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1360 Views

3
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1325 Views

4
Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in | 1318 Views

5
Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly | 1287 Views

Advertisement

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes

Girl dinner, girl math, similar trends are largely a self-aware, sarcastic “I’m just a girl”
Ingrid Lu, Arts and Entertainment Editor
March 3, 2024
Coquette%3A+hyper-feminine+fashion+beyond+the+pink+ribbon+memes
Ingrid Lu

It’s pink bows, it’s white lace, it’s heart-shaped sunglasses and ballet flats; hyper-feminine fashion has been in for a while now and while coquette isn’t exactly a new iteration, it’s rising into the mainstream.

Over the last year, coquette has been most recognizably identified with pink satin ribbons, targeting an adjacent trend (in this case, balletcore). It’s even become a staple of grossly ironic memes, where creators tie pink bows around Taco Bell sauce packets, spiders, and Coke bottles. Another trend is drawing bows in pencil to decorate failed math assignments.

It’s clear that embracing the coquette wave isn’t just about appreciating traditionally feminine aesthetics, but also adopting a sarcastic approach to female gender roles. Coquette is certainly not only for women, but the historical relevance of feminine styles — lace, bows, pearls — does influence its perception across Western media. Just like a lavish Rococo gown, this trend has lots of layers.

Some coquette outfits look best dressed down (a white lace tee, a pink cardigan, and blue jeans perhaps) but another theme seems to be over-the-top indulgence. There are basketball-sized puff sleeves, tops sprinkled with miniature pink bows, tops literally made out of one massive bow, dainty ribbons framing the perfect eye makeup. This might read as tongue-in-cheek at first, but it’s also unapologetically girly and grotesquely feminine. It says, “this is who I am, if you even care.” Part of it is basking in the feeling of wearing a pretty outfit, but the most excessive outfits are also a demand not to go unnoticed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Coquette” literally means “a woman who flirts” in French. In terms of internet aesthetic history, it’s also a term irrevocably tied to the nymphet and lolita trends of the Lana Del Rey Tumblr era. Before the wave of pink bows in the past couple of years, “coquette” was a tag often used for plaid playsuits and heart-shaped sunglasses in American blues and reds.

These patterns take inspiration from Lolita, the eponymous main character in Vladimir Nabokov’s most famous novel, as well as the stylishly costumed film adaptations. In short, Lolita is a twelve-year-old girl, and the main character is an adult man who is completely obsessed with her. This is where the pedophilic connotations come from: the narrator refers to Lolita as a “nymphet” and twists the story to imply that she’s the one that’s interested in him.

The main themes of Lolita often get misconstrued: readers may see the novel as glorifying pedophilia, degrading female characters and grooming young girls who might have read the book or seen the film. None of this was Nabokov’s original intention; the narrator is notoriously unreliable and the plot serves to show how he manipulates, abducts and forces Lolita to play into his fantasy.

As a result, coquette started out with a bad reputation. It was associated with promiscuity, especially propelled by Lana Del Rey’s Tumblr-viral song “Lolita,” and critics emphasized that its popularization sent poor messaging towards girls. For those who aren’t aware of the novel’s nuances, this is very true.

However, coquette participants aren’t self-victimizers. Admiration for Lolita, however misplaced, stems from her total and complete power over a man. And she does have power over him: he grooms and manipulates her, but his world and every waking thought comes to revolve around her.

Two soda bottles wrapped with pink bows with a caption reading “girl dinner.” (Ann Penalosa)

The coquette influx has triggered other new trends. “Girl math” refers to suboptimal budgeting skills — for example, you buy a $5 matcha latte to motivate yourself to clean your room but you end up saving money because you didn’t have to pay $90 for a housekeeping service to do it for you. “Girl dinner” is a catch-all term for simple, hodge-podge meals: a bowl of cereal paired with Vienna sausages or bagel chips, prosciutto and grapes.

It feels condescending at first, but like the coquette memes, it’s largely self-aware. It leans heavily into the presumption that women are frivolous, vapid and — most egregiously — bad at math. But when boys roughhouse, act up in class or group up to see how many cans of whipped cream they can collectively down in one sitting, they might get an eye roll or an affectionate “boys will be boys.” Girl dinner, girl math, pretty pink bows — maybe it’s all a retaliatory, brash “I’m just a girl.”

Of course, the catch is that it might be harmful for younger generations to see these trends and buy into the idea that a sufficient meal for girls is a spoonful of peanut butter and half a stick of celery. There’s very valid criticism that language like this perpetuates stereotypes and perhaps enforces damaging diet culture — perhaps these trends should be kept away from children who could take it at face value.

But girls are real people who sometimes don’t eat the best meals or make the best financial decisions; everyone does. It doesn’t feel like regression, but a reexamination of girlhood, slathered in irony, self-indulgence and awareness. Being a woman is often a struggle and it’s not a tailored, perfect picture.

Whether or not you’re a girl: you deserve a pretty pink bow.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Ingrid Lu, A&E Editor
I'm a first-year student with a particular interest in analytical writing and communication. I'm looking forward to learning a lot this quarter!
Ann Penalosa, Managing Editor
Ann Penalosa (xe/she/they), 19, is a first year journalism major at De Anza College; xe's excited to be at La Voz and aims to use her platform as a vector for progress, a source of information, and a megaphone for marginalized voices. Xer passion for photojournalism dates back to high school, but in their spare time you can catch xem producing music, reading up on political theory, or chugging a two-liter bottle of diet Mountain Dew. (Well, not anymore...she's boycotting.)

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest