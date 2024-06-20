The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

DASG allows vendors to use credit cards at flea market

New decision streamlines participation for sellers
Danielius Maslovskis, La Voz Staff | June 20, 2024
An+illustration+of+an+anthropomorphic+credit+card+walking+through+the+De+Anza+Flea+Market+while+holding+two+shopping+bags.
Katrina Bui
An illustration of an anthropomorphic credit card walking through the De Anza Flea Market while holding two shopping bags.

Until May 2022, reserving a location at the De Anza Flea Market had to be done by mailing a check, “a long process that is prone to mishaps,” said Flea Market and Special Events Coordinator Dayna Sawanson.

The inefficiency of this process is why the De Anza Student Government started using Marketspread, an online event planning platform, to streamline the process of reserving spots and store information about which spots have been reserved. Marketspread also keeps vendors’ information on hand in case they want to return the following month.

“The college has been working with us to approve the process and with student accounts to get the correct reports in line before we went live with it,” Swanson said.

Now that the platform has been initiated, DASG has begun a “soft opening” of the credit card implementation, with its first offering of use on May 4 with the Hachi market that was set up within the flea market.

Story continues below advertisement

Dennis Yu, a member of Gamer’s Heaven, was one of the vendors at Hachi Market and a core part of the push for credit cards, being one of the first vendors to put the new credit card option to use.

“The ability to use credit cards has allowed for a newer generation of vendors, mostly millennials, to feel more comfortable in joining,” Yu said. “Many said that this was the first time they’ve even seen a check since the pandemic.”

Julia Tran, 19, a communications major and attendee of the flea market, said, “It’s a good update for the vendors.”

This change won’t directly affect people shopping at the De Anza flea market. However, there is a possibility of more vendors participating now that there is a more convenient and streamlined option to reserve a spot at the event.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in De Anza Student Government (DASG)
Four DASG senators Miis, or Wii profiles, on the emulator in Mario Kart Wii.
Wii games come to DASB lounge
The DASG Student Rights and Equity Committee discusses international student finances in the DASG lounge meeting room on March 13.
Student Rights and Equity Committee plans to update the expenses stated in the I-20 form
Graphic depicting a version of the DASG logo to announce their election winners.
DASG elections (mostly) wrapped up
DASG Programs Committee discusses some events for the De-Stress happening in week 11 of the winter quarter and upcoming events for the spring quarter in the DASG lounge meeting room on Mar. 6.
DASG Programs committee discusses next events
Senators meet to discuss general DASG issues in the blank on March 6.
DASG updates: STEM lab scheduling, Measure G, health clinic
DASGs marketing meeting on Thursday Feb. 29 in the DASG lounge.
DASG’s marketing meeting rundown
More in News
Audience listen as Pam Walker, vice president of PPL, speaks to them in the Hinson Campus Center on June 6.
Search for a new president commences with an open forum
Students take part in a walkout protest held in the library quad, calling for an end to US aid to Israel amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza on May 9.
Students walk out for Gaza
The Board of Trustees deliberates allocating the Measure G fund at the board meeting on May 6.
District reallocates $20 million from De Anza Events Center to Foothill Dental Hygiene Clinic
Academic Senate President Erik Woodbury asks who from the district would be responsible for working to minimize impact on the flea market on April 18 in the campus center.
Health clinic Q&A opens up communication
Oliver Tran, 19, a computer science major, works at the Noodle Bar in De Anzas cafeteria on April 22.
New $20 minimum wage for fast food workers
Members of the public sit in the designated public area, several with signs.
Foothill Academic Senate rejects ceasefire resolution
More in Story Carousel
Apple WWDC 2024 highlights: Vision OS 2.0, iOS 18, Apple AI and more!
The Hungry Cow in Fremont serves Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot for dinner. Taken on June 8.
Hungry Cow offers Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot
Back to Black falls on a flat note
'Back to Black' falls on a flat note
Surfer about to paddle out to sea at Playa El Zonte on May 27.
Dispatch from El Salvador
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 9 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Boston goes up 2-0, only two wins away from a championship
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 8 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Mavericks move to third ever NBA Finals, final predictions
About the Contributors
Danielius Maslovskis
Danielius Maslovskis, Staff Reporter
I’m taking in this class to polish up on my social and writing skills. I hope to learn about the community this quarter!
Katrina Bui
Katrina Bui, Co-Managing Editor
Katrina is an engineering student and "nosy person" who is always on the hunt for information. Her journalistic goal is to be able to cover a broad range of topics in a detailed and comprehensive manner.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest