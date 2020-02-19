Women’s basketball inch closer to conference title with win over Cabrillo College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The De Anza women’s basketball team has won two in a row after beating out Cabrillo College by a score of 72-62 on Valentine’s Day.

The team’s confidence and hard work was shown throughout the game as De Anza kept beating out their opponents in almost every quarter to get the win.

Exceptional performances of the game were done by Anisah Douglas, 19, kinesiology major and Danielle Gezzi, 20, kinesiology major.

Douglas and Gezzi led the team in scoring with 25 points and 16 points respectively. They also combined for three assists.

The offense performed well to create scoring opportunities for them to put points up on the board.

Head coach Michael Allen put all of his confidence in the team because he knows they have determination.

“Hard work brings change, everything falls into place,” said Allen. “This game was really important to us because we are 7-2, this puts us in the driver’s seat to win the conference in quite a few years since 2014.”

De Anza played great defense by guarding the three-point line but Cabrillo College didn’t seem phased by the hard defense and found a way to put points on the board.

Both the efforts on offense and defense brought out the energy in the home crowd as they cheered on.

To end the game, the offense was able to make shots just outside the key and few layups to put themselves ahead by 10 points.

Douglas said she is really proud of her team and that they did a great job keeping their composure by not letting the other team get into rhythm.

“If we just keep that up every game from here on out is ours,” she said.

The Lady Dons now rank 8-2 in the conference, holding on to first place with only two games left. Their final game will be at home on Feb. 21 against Hartnell College