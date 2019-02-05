Baseball falls to Yuba amidst controversial call

De Anza College’s baseball team fell to Yuba College 10-6 in their second home game of the season Jan. 26. But a peculiar situation on the sidelines midway through the match seemingly marred the game.

Outfielder James Halpin, on the bench, was ejected from the game for allegedly arguing calls with the umpire, which head coach Eric Raich also deemed to be the wrong call.

“I think it’s unfair for umpires to throw somebody out of the game for a shift of emotion. I mean, the guy was pretty clearly safe,” said Raich.

An appeal has since been filed against the ejection.

Yuba College got off to a fast start, putting up two runs on three hits within the top of the first.

But, the Dons got two back with a two-run home run at the end of the fourth inning. Third baseman Cameron Castaneda blasted a home run off the scoreboard, hit 2 RBI and right fielder Angus Stayte scored.

With two more shutdown innings, Yuba College headed to the ninth inning 9-6, eventually claiming the win.

After the game, first baseman Sean Rooney, 19, business major, was quick to point out areas to improve.

“Pitchers need to be more aggressive in the strike zone and hitters need to attack early in the count when we get fastball so we can hit,” said Rooney. “But it felt good to put up six runs in the fourth and fifth innings, put us back in.”

The coaches however, remained upbeat despite the loss. “It’s the second game of the season, and there are 38 more games to be played,” said assistant coach Casey Henderson. “There’s definitely no reason to hang our heads. There are a lot of positives to take out of this weekend.”

Pitching coach Matt Risko echoed a similar sentiment.

“I feel like we didn’t play our best baseball,” said Risko. “And that happens in some games but the most important thing is come back and win the next game.”