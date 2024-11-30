The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

TikTok ban spells ill-fated doom for content creators, consumers

What will the removal of the hugely popular app spell for the future of free speech? What does the unanimous decision imply about the future of technology?
Richard Yuan, La Voz Staff
November 30, 2024
Sarah Atito
A phone displaying the TikTok logo sits on a cloud with fingers in the shape of a heart.

The doomsday countdown ticks day by day for TikTok users as the Jan. 19 divestment day inches closer and closer. This could spell doom for not only the 100+ million users in the United States, but also the content creators who call the platform home.

The primary goal of the TikTok ban is the growing worry of user information breaches. The company behind TikTok, ByteDance, is an internet company headquartered in Beijing, China. The federal powers have expressed concerns about the collected information being used with malicious intent.

ByteDance’s foreign ownership played a major role in the decision; the CEO of TiTok was interrogated for nearly five hours about his company’s ties to the Chinese government. The bipartisan decision to ban TikTok was undoubtedly one fueled by hatred and sinophobia; the CEO of TikTok has repeatedly stated that the platform has no ties to the Chinese government.

Following a federal TikTok ban, we could see a major migration to other social media services like Meta and X, both companies headquartered in American cities and led by white CEOs, contrasting TikTok’s leadership. Both companies have been under fire recently for their misuse of user information. This could mean that, although the threat of information breaches may be resolved on a foreign front, it shall remain a challenge domestically.

Content creators who make a living off of the revenue brought by TiTok may have a difficult time finding new ways to make a living. Users of TikTok will also have a hard time finding their favorite creators on new platforms as well.

Experts argue that the TikTok ban is unconstitutional, however, since the social media service is protected under the First Amendment. Since the decision, TikTok has flocked to the United States Court of Appeals in order to repeal the decision against the company.

The decision to ban TikTok sets forth a dire precedent to social media companies in the future. And though the nationwide ban may be inevitable, a greater issue looms above — what will happen to information regulation on all platforms?

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More by Sarah Atito
Collage of photographs taken at Olivia Rodrigo’s Salt Lake City concert, and screen capture from Netflix trailer.
Concert Films: The new fan experience
Students cut cleanly through the water, joining the groups already on the water after launching from the pier at the Baylands Preserve in Palo Alto on Oct. 13 for a kayaking lesson hosted by De Anza’s Outdoor Club.
Outdoor Club enjoys a day out at Baylands Nature Preserve
Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri addresses the audience at Eid al-Adha event in the Multicultural Center on June 12.
Shaykh and former student visits campus for Eid al-Adha celebration
About the Contributors
Richard Yuan
Richard Yuan, Freelance Reporter
Hi! My name is Richard, hoping to major in English and psychology. I hope to explore the way that readers view a piece of writing in different contexts, as well as improve my technical skills.
Sarah Atito
Sarah Atito, Opinion Editor
Sarah is a second year STEM major at De Anza. Returning as the Opinion Editor for La Voz, Atito is interested in social and cultural expression and how it impacts society.