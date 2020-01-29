Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I believe any American citizen can run for the presidential office. Celebrities are no exclusion. A person’s occupation or career path should not excuse them from running for president of the United States.

Having a celebrity run for president nowadays brings up mixed feelings for society. People often think of a president as a politician and as someone who represents America.

Representing America on the world’s stage is not an easy task. America is the leader of the free world economically and militarily.

Having a celebrity run for president has both good and bad to it. One good thing is that they are more relatable than the cookie cutter politician we all have seen for years.

Celebrities are seen as outsiders or different when it comes to politics. For example, Oprah Winfrey has a notable amount of name recognition.

Being able to reach many generations would bring her huge waves of supporters. She has stated she has no intentions of running for president in 2020, but would her name be enough to keep her in the political arena?

One con to having a celebrity run is, there is potential that they have no idea what to do. Being the president of the United States requires a certain level of confidence.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in an interview with the Washington Post, “Could I surround myself with really brilliant people to help me make decisions?” The answer is, yes he could have smart people around to help him with his decisions.

Surrounding yourself with intelligent people is simply not enough though. They need to have a background in something more related to the job than acting, singing or wrestling.

When it comes down to it, I do believe a celebrity or for that fact anyone could run for president. Anyone that wants the best for America and its people is fine by me.

Their character in real life matters more than the characters they play on TV. There are three celebrities that come to my mind when I think of politics, Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump.

There are two things that they all have in common with each other. They are all Republican and in many people’s eyes are seen as successful because of their wealth and careers. At the same time, many see all three of them as failures because of their political careers.

What matters the most to me is their policies, and what they think will be the best for America. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who signs the bill into law, what matters is what the bill actually says.