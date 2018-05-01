Some can’t stand superhero movies anymore, but they still belong at the top of the box office, and I can’t wait see more.

Recently, acclaimed director James Cameron openly criticized Marvel’s latest film, “Avengers: Infinity War,” and addressed what he calls “Avengers fatigue.” According to Indiewire, he believes that “they have dominated too much of the genre as of late.”

Cameron said, “There are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.”

On one hand, Cameron is right. Film has potential to tell stories other than superpowered individuals beating up bad guys and saving the world, and limiting blockbusters to this material highlights repetitive plot and structure.

“ Superhero movies in general are an absolute blast to watch.” — Ethan Bennett

We do not need superhero movies to tell stories about bravery, sacrifice, and overcoming obstacles. Movies like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Remember the Titans,” and “The Shawshank Redemption” all point to that.

And creatively directed aesthetic films like “La La Land” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” leave audiences with a unique sense of wonder and awe that superhero films just cannot create.

But let’s be honest. Like my personal favorite, “Captain America: Civil War,” superhero movies in general are an absolute blast to watch. A-list actors and experienced directors all do justice to the comic books they take material from.

But superheros are not just entertainment. “Black Panther” and “Wonder Woman” have even made impacts culturally and socially!

More importantly, superheroes represent what we all strive to be: courageous and selfless heroes with strong moral character. It is the good versus evil trope that never gets old.

As “Avengers: Infinity War” is literally poised for worldwide box-office domination, this debate is food for thought. But for now, it’s Marvel’s universe and we’re living in it.