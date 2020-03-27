Let’s be nice!

Advancement of technology has led to easy access to the internet and social media for everyone, which has led to a growing number of cyberbullying cases.

According to Kit Smith, marketing writer at Brandwatch, there are 3.725 billion active social media users and an average person spends 142 minutes on social media.

All of the social media apps have something in common and that is cyber bullying.

Cyber bullying has gotten bigger over the years as it has become easier for kids and adults to access social media and the internet.

Most of us witness it all the time on twitter and instagram in the comment section.

For example, you can see it with accounts that don’t have a normal profile picture as many tend to hide from the real world to not be exposed or show to people what they look like.

Banning these accounts can be really tough as we all are protected under the first amendment for freedom of speech.

Interestingly though, nowadays with the cancel or outrage culture , it has become common practice to get disciplined or banned on certain social media platforms.

You may think that banning may not work because people can always just make a new account with a new email, that may be the case, but after repeated warnings and disciplinary actions, maybe the tech companies could create algorithms that would detect a new account being made from that IP address, and stop it.

Another way to change social media is to ignore the messages or to stay off social media as much as we can.

We live in a time where it is very difficult to go somewhere without our phone and to not post something artsy looking, delicious looking food, a picture of someone we care about or random videos and memes.

We need to learn not to not pay attention to the mean things people say to one another as it can cause many to become depressed or even worse hurt themselves.

One major option that can help is calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. (1-800-273-8255)

There are also plenty of other hotlines as well and easy to find online quickly.

The more you stay away from social media the more you learn to live and love yourself more.

Ignore the negativity, delete all the comments or messages.

It may not be easy but there is always a solution to get rid of all the negativity. Spend time with people who care about you rather than just messaging them on social media.

We used to all live without social media, maybe take a break and not go on it so often. Block out the people who try to hurt you.

We must all learn to love one another and not be hated for who we are.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay