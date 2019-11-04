Dia San Jose shows diversity in Mexican culture

Dia San Jose teleports attendees to Mexico’s “Dia de los Muertos,” featuring live music, traditional foods and antique stands on Saturday, Oct. 19.

With half of their face painted as skulls, Maria Burrell and Arturo Magaria of Ensamble Folclórico Colibrí swayed their colorful skirts into waves of rhythm towards the back of the events location.

Adorned in traditional Mexican clothing, Burrell and Magaria tapped the audience away. They immersed attendees into Mexican culture with colorful attire and “gritos,” or shouts which are used in various Mexican songs and dances.

“I’ve been attending for 10 years, every year with my family,” said Burrell.

The event draws in people of different cultural backgrounds, creating an open space for diversity. “The whole community coming together for something that’s so Mexican, it’s such a diverse crowd,” said Burrell. “It’s not just Mexican holiday anymore.”

Maria Barrin, a vendor at the event, originally from Mexico City, showcases an array of traditionally beaded bags, bright earrings and sewed ponchos at her small stand.

“It’s so important for us, you can teach some of your family or friends that don’t know your traditions and pass those on,” said Barrin.

Barrin said there are many different ways to celebrate including dancing and taking time with family.

“We say thank you to the people who aren’t with us anymore for the time they were with us,” said Barrin.

Barrin’s stand was surrounded by many people eyeing her handmade pieces and allowing her to share her culture.

Andrea Muñoz, a first-time attendee said her interest in the event stems from her Latina roots.

With all the negative energy surrounding the Latino community, Muñoz said, “Seeing the Latino community come out to enjoy our beautiful culture, this is where the positive comes out.”

Muñoz had many favorite performances including the “lucha libre,” or professional wrestling show.

Overall, Dia San Jose proved to be an enriching cultural experience. The performances, traditional vendors and food brought people of ethnically diverse backgrounds together for an early celebration of “Dia de los Muertos.”