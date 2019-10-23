“Joker”: Heartbreaking backstory that challenges morality

For as long as audiences remember, the story of the Joker has always been told through Batman’s eyes. This new rendition of Joker is a well-done heartbreaking backstory through a different perspective.

“Joker,” directed by Todd Phillps, is the life story of famous Batman villain, who, before being acknowledged as Joker, was simply Arthur Fleck.

The movie captures the main character, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and his downward spiral into insanity.

Phoenix’s performance as Joker captures the disturbing essence of what it is like to live with mental health issues in a world of intolerance.

Phillips does an impeccable job in painting a very dark picture of a colorful comic.

I was very conflicted about people boycotting this movie because of the violence, but when I watched it, I could understand what they were talking about.

The movie isn’t full of gore, but the little violence there is proves to be extremely disturbing.

This movie is definitely not for the faint hearted, but I don’t believe this irresistible creation of Philips and Phoenix should be stopped or taken down because of those concerns.

On the contrary, as heart wrenching and brutal as this movie was, I believe it is important for people to watch it.

Not only is it a very entertaining and engaging movie, it also draws attention to a lot of serious issues in our modern society like mental health and inequality.

It shows the lack of empathy society has to people who are different than the rest, and how that could lead to tragedy.

The film was very dark and even ignited a sense of anxiety, but at the same time it’s impossible to take your eyes off the screen.

“Joker,” will challenge your emotions and morality, which makes it brilliant in a greater sense.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐