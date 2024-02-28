The voice of De Anza since 1967.

President Holmes resigns
Called to order

Called to order

February 29, 2024

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

February 28, 2024

Race for assembly in Cupertino’s district

Race for assembly in Cupertino’s district

February 21, 2024

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts
President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

February 26, 2024

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

February 25, 2024

Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history

Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history

February 24, 2024

Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?
Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

February 11, 2024

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

February 11, 2024

Before the pandemic, companies made remote work relatively rare, offering it as a perk rather than a standard. Yet, as the world ground to a halt, workers found their office desks relocated to their living rooms. Companies that centered around in-person operations had to move to remote platforms so they could maintain productivity.

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

February 9, 2024

The Beauty of Culture
‘Palworld’: An open-world monster catcher offers players a new, engaging experience

‘Palworld’: An open-world monster catcher offers players a new, engaging experience

February 23, 2024

Exploring the world of ‘Griselda’

Exploring the world of ‘Griselda’

February 16, 2024

Will you be my Valentine?

Will you be my Valentine?

February 7, 2024

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

Nomad Futurist Foundation teaches attendees about data centers
Sonny La, Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
The+MESA+%28Mathematics%2C+Engineering+and+Science+Achievement%29+cohort+invites+the+Nomad+Futurist+Foundation+to+speak+on+a+hybrid+event+in+room+S-54+on+Feb.+8.
Sonny La
The MESA (Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement) cohort invites the Nomad Futurist Foundation to speak on a hybrid event in room S-54 on Feb. 8.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, the Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement cohort invited the Nomad Futurist Foundation to give a hybrid seminar in room S-54 and on Zoom about the growing digital industry of data centers.

Yvette Campbell, the Director of MESA (Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement) and STEM at De Anza College. (Sonny La)

Yvette Campbell, the MESA director at De Anza College, organized the workshop and aims to hold more similar events.

“This is just one of many events that we’re going to have this year, where we’re bringing industry partners to our students,” Campbell said.

Nomad brought in a panel of industry experts with different professional backgrounds, ranging from medical to telecommunications.

Phillip Koblence, a Managing Director and Co-Founder at the foundation, directed the Zoom program where he introduced De Anza students to the panel and his company.

“We founded the (Nomad Futurist) foundation to (introduce people to the digital industry) that don’t otherwise know about our industry, even though they use it,” Koblence said.

Koblence mentioned that before the internet, things were a lot more static so building this industry – to store the online data that people create via text message, email, or TikTok – requires data centers. He said that these centers have been rapidly growing and expanding for some time now.

Anahita Mouro, a Senior Program Manager at Google, has seen an “astronomical explosion of growth within a short span of time” with data centers.

“It has been a very fascinating journey into the digital infrastructure and seeing how every time you think we have doubled or tripled what we have built,” Mouro said. “When a few years later, you will be surprised that that was nothing. Just got to do it again, many times bigger and larger.”

“This industry needs diverse voices and talent to displace a lot of the folks that have been here since the beginning of the industry,” Koblence said.

MESA program connects De Anza students with the Nomad Futurist Foundation on Zoom. (Sonny La)

Rosa Jahankhah, 21, an applied mathematics and computer science major, said she attended this workshop to learn more about the data center industry.

Jahankhah moved to California from Iran and she plans to either become a data scientist or to work in a machine learning job that works with AI. She said she came to this workshop to get more information on how to get jobs in the data science field and how to pass interviews.

Indigo Pinto, a Senior Project Manager at Constructiv with a background in medical devices, recommends getting an internship since they are “the best way to get in the door and give you the full experience.”

John Bonczek is a chief revenue officer at Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty with a background in telecommunications, who operates eight properties in the data center industry.

Rosa Jahankhah, 21, an Applied Mathematics and Computer Science major (Sonny La)

“This (digital) industry is future proof and protected from AI and being replaced by AI,” Bonczek said. “I can’t imagine a world where it is not going to continue to be critical in everything that we do from calls like this (on Zoom) to our streaming movies and entertainment, to our home banking and the whole financial flow through a digital infrastructure.”
About the Contributor
Sonny La, Staff Reporter
Sonny has a passion for history and literature, and journalism allows him to encompass these personal interests. He found out about La Voz while taking journalism classes and he appreciates the opportunity to: stay engaged with what is going on in our industry, bring light to ethnic struggles and be more informed about the political strife landscape, domestically as well as globally. During his leisure time, Sonny enjoys watching Bay Area sports, hiking and exploring the abundance of boba drink places and diverse restaurants throughout the region.

