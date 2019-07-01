Francisco Medina and Aaron Mata
Francisco Medina and Aaron Mata, Staff ReportersJuly 1, 2019Filed under Campus Beat, Impulse, Video
Local artists perform at De Anza College’s Open Mic Night, hosted by McTate Stroman.
Tags: Karna Gajab, McTate Stroman, Ray Anthony Molano
De Anza College cuts down campus’ largest redwood tree
De Anza College dean of creative arts hopes to inspire
Flint Center to close temporarily
Police arrest at De Anza College
Top three shows to watch on Netflix
Impulse
First Thursdays Open Mic returns with new show-stopping experience
Dazzling new faces at First Thursday’s Open Mic
4 Elements Hip Hop Club hosts open mic
Campus Beat
Humans of De Anza: Brenda Carillo
Humans of De Anza: Jennifer Lay
La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2019 La Voz • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in