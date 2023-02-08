De Anza men’s basketball falls seven points short of first conference win2 min read

Andrea Saldana

De Anza’s men basketball team keeps their lead against Cabrillo College at their home game on Jan. 25.

Adam Kinfe, Staff Reporter
February 8, 2023

In their 20th game of the season, the De Anza Mountain Lions fought against the Cabrillo Seahawks for the whole game, but fell short with a score of 86-79, putting its season record at 2-18.

Guard Tim Oldham scored 19 points and led the team with seven assists.

Guard Tim Oldham holds onto the ball during the second half of De Anza’s home game on Jan. 25. (Andrea Saldana)

Head coach Chris Malloy said, despite the loss, that he liked the team’s energy level.

“I thought they competed and fought for 40 hard, well-played minutes,” Malloy said.

Isaiah Frazier, 19, kinesiology major, is a  guard for the team. He said the Mountain Lions were unified and all had energy directed toward the goal of winning.

“I thought my performance was good and my teammates were really good as well,” Frazier said. However, he notes that “We’ve been really struggling to form a bond as a team.”

In the early stages of the game, De Anza College’s offense was effective in getting points and started the game with a lead of  8-2.

To cap off their great start, forward Marc DiFrancesco made a top of the key three-point shot to give De Anza the biggest lead of the game with a score of 30-18.

Chris Malloy, head basketball coach, gives his final pep talk before the end of the second half at De Anza College’s gymnasium on Jan. 25. (Andrea Saldana)

To end the first half, guard Tim Oldham made a step back three-pointer in front of his defender to end the half at 41-35.

The De Anza Mountain Lions defense was decent in the second half, as guard and forward DeBoyce Ware lead the team with three steals and three blocks. However, the Mountain Lions kept getting the ball stolen by the Seahawks’ full court press, making it difficult to play  offensively.

“When a team like ours has a tough season, we honestly look to ruin other teams’ playoff hopes toward the end of the season,” Ware said. 

Coach Malloy believes the team could have handled the game better. 

“I don’t think we handled the pressure very well,” said Malloy. “We had 23 turnovers and [it] has a lot to do with what Cabrillo did.”

The Mountain Lions’ upcoming conference matchup is Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. against Hartnell College.