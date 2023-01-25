Guard DeBoyce Ware is tipping the ball off for the De Anza Mountain Lions on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

In their 17th game of the season, the De Anza College men’s basketball team had an arduous battle against San Jose City College. After the first half, they were down by 11 points and continued to fall behind throughout the entire game.

Following the second half, guard and forward player Jurrien Sparks scored the first bucket for San Jose City.

The Mountain Lions turned the ball over, giving San Jose City 12 attempts to go on runs that eventually expanded their lead.

San Jose City won the game 78-49 against De Anza.

De Anza College and San Jose City College both are getting ready for tip-off.

Guard DeBoyce Ware is tipping the ball off for the De Anza Mountain Lions.

Guard Tobey Flores is looking to assist one of his other four teammates.

Head basketball coach Chris Malloy maintains his composure despite De Anza’s offensive struggles.

Guard Isaiah Frazier with the momentum-starting dunk cutting into San Jose City’s lead.

Coach Malloy creates adjustments to San Jose City’s successful defense.

Guard Alex Ma, De Anza’s leading scorer with 16 points, looking to get his team involved.

Guard Alex Ma making his second third-point shots in the game.

The crowd continues to support De Anza’s team, despite their loss to San Jose City 49-78.

The game has come to an end and both teams line up to shake hands to show their sportsmanship.