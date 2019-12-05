Colin Kaepernick deserves another shot in the NFL

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most notorious names in the NFL due to his stand against the NFL that cost him his career as a quarterback in the league.

I believe if the league were to give Colin Kaepernick another chance it would be very beneficial and bring in more fans and views.

Upon watching his workout, he is still athletic and has the skill to take a team in need of a good quarterback and take them far.

He has the talent and playing football is his career which had been taken from him, so it would be great for him personally in keeping him and his family taken care of.

With that being said, any team that picks him up will have an excellent backup quarterback.

I feel like there are plenty of teams that would really benefit from picking him especially teams such as the Broncos, Dolphins and Bears.

It would also help public relations in society by allowing him to play again. It may open a conversation between people who’s views on him taking his stand as wrong or right to get together and come to a middle ground on what him taking a knee during the national anthem meant.

It would be a big deal if were to get signed by a team and makes it to the Superbowl which can be seen as a comeback story.

Giving Kaepernick another chance would be huge for publicity in the league.

Just the fact that he was given a chance to practice at the Atlanta Hawks facility was head news.

If the league allows Kaepernick to play again he can be seen as a great role model for children.

Kids across the nation can look up to him as a hero since he is stood for something he believed in no matter what type of consequences or backlash he receives he stuck to his way and would persevere.