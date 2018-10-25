Tennis team left wondering what went wrong after viability recommendation

The Instructional Planning and Budget team recommended viability for elimination for the tennis team last spring quarter, a decision resulting in some student players considering to transfer schools to continue tennis.

Tennis player Mariano Sigifredo, 20, political science major said, “I started thinking about playing for Foothill, so I can play two years of Tennis.”

As mentioned in a previous La Voz article, if the deficit number was not reached by June 30, the IPBT would revisit classified and management positions in the fall, which resulted in the tennis team being cut last quarter.

The tennis team was described to be made up of mostly international students dedicated to the sport, when news broke out of the termination they didn’t understand because the team had potential.

“We were the third or fourth best team in California. We were the second best team in North California. We were the only team winning something for De Anza,” said Sigifredo.

Fabiano Ferrada, 20, business management major came from Chile and has been playing tennis since the age of four. When he heard the news of the termination he was shocked as he described the most recent season as “the best season so far,” and now it’s just gone.

“I think we have a strong team, we won the last two conferences. That’s why it was shocking for me,” said Ferrada.

Sandra Dasincescu, 19, computer science major, was also confused. She came to De Anza as an international student to play for the tennis team and was grateful every day to the coach for bringing her here, but now she can no longer play and is left wondering why.

Part of the tennis team have already decided to transfer to continue playing and being a part of a team.

“The best thing was when I was in a team, because you are more than a team, you become a family,” said Dancescu.

The tennis team is left wondering what went wrong and what to do from here.