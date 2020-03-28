Features of Influencing

In our society social media is becoming increasingly more essential to everyone’s lives whether it be through Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn and even Snapchat.

With social media slowly becoming more essential to life, the influencer jobs are going to continue to grow and reach more audiences.

We use our social media accounts to communicate with others, share our thoughts and beliefs, express our personality and discover news. Some people then think why not implement these daily activities into a career?

A majority of the young population is gravitating towards being social media influencers as their full-time job. These people can choose between becoming a content creator, Youtube celebrity, makeup and fashion guru, video game streamer and plenty of other options.

Social media influencing is appealing because on the surface this job appears to be fairly simple and has no educational requirements. Some people want to finish high school and have a goal to become an influencer, without furthering their education.

I don’t think people are fully aware of the challenges that come with being an influencer instead they just focus on the possibility of fame and money.

To be an influencer you need to have thousands and even millions of followers before you reach any sort of successful status. Gaining followers could take a lot more time than you think, maybe even years.

Some of the most famous influencers worked for a few years before receiving any fame or monetary gains.

For example, beauty guru Jeffree Star started his career posting on MySpace in 2003. He even started out in the music industry before hitting a few career obstacles and changing his focus to makeup.

In 2014, ten years after his initial jump into social media influencing, he acquired enough money and followers to start his own makeup company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, which is now worth millions of dollars.

Social media influencing can have unreliable outcomes, but can also have a big effect on your mental health. Inserting yourself into the public eye can draw out “haters” who will make a considerable effort to tear you down emotionally.

If you are planning to become an influencer, you should make sure you can handle any obstacles you might face, any hate you might receive, and have another plan in case influencing is not everything you dreamed it to be.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay