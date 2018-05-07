Police presence is not necessary and the police should not be called in non life-threatening situations.

According to a story in the Mercury News, the First Congregational Church of Oakland is vowing not to call the police during resolvable confrontations with homeless or mentally handicapped individuals in order to avoid uncalled-for violence.

Cynthia Kaufman, philosophy professor at De Anza College, recently hosted a discussion about the book “The End of Policing” by Alex S. Vitale.

She said that she wants to encourage students to formulate their own opinion on policing, and she is worried about how officers will handle those with mental problems.

“To a hammer, everything looks like a nail,” she said.

Police are not well-equipped to respond appropriately in matters of moderate concern. With the police’s lack of context in handling casual disputes, further escalation is possible, if not likely.

Another reason to de-police is racism. In a widely reported incident, someone called the police on two African-American men waiting at a Starbucks. According to the same Mercury News article, this incident inspired the First Congregational Church of Oakland to adopt its de-policing policy.

Despite the relatable desire to call the authorities and ensure your safety and security, you should not trust the police to resolve issues that could escalate racial tensions and violence.