La Voz receives 27 awards at fall NorCal journalism conference

La Voz editors and staff went to San Francisco on Oct. 26 for the Journalism Association of Community Colleges NorCal conference held at San Francisco State University.

The conference gave aspiring journalists an opportunity to attend seminars on topics relating to media as well as photography. Attendees also competed in tests and challenges relating to copy-editing, writing, social media and photography.

The conference invited Candice Nguyen, an NBC Bay Area investigative reporter, to be the keynote speaker.

She spoke about her experience becoming a journalist, the work she had done in the Bay Area and the impact it had on her community.

La Voz received 27 awards in total for work done throughout 2024. Two of the awards were received for staff’s success in the competitions done during the conference, where they had less than three hours to complete their assignment.

JACC Awards:

Brooklyn Coyle – First place for informational graphic

Frank Mayers – First place for photo story essay

Frank Mayers – First place for online photo story essay

Nello Puelles – Meritorious award for video hard news reporting

Nello Puelles – First place for podcast/audio news

La Voz Editorial Board – First place for editorial

La Voz News – General excellence for print edition

La Voz News – General excellence for online edition

Anna Bhogra – Second place for sports game story

Anthony Politi and Alex Stoev – Second place for podcast/audio news

Pierre Whitsey – Second place for sports action photo

Xitlaly Martinez – Third place for opinion story

Ann Penalosa – Third place for informational graphic

Ann Penalosa – Third place for photo story essay

Katrina Bui – Fourth place for illustration

Mackenzie Jardine – Second place for profile feature story

Eric Kindred – Fourth place for sports game story

Yumeno Matsuo, Katrina Bui, Nello Puelles – Fourth place for news story

Marcela Leticia Borges Silva – Meritorious award for multimedia journalism package

Nello Puelles – Two meritorious awards for webcast/broadcast news show

Katrina Bui – Honorable mention for editorial cartoon

Katrina Bui – Honorable mention for opinion story

Amit Cohen – Honorable mention for column writing

Ingrid Lu – Honorable mention for critical review

Ann Penalosa – Honorable mention for critical review

On-the-spot JACC Awards:

Frank Mayers – Honorable mention for feature photo – on-the-spot competition

Carolyn Zhao – Honorable mention for news writing – on-the-spot competition

Gallery | 4 Photos Sarah Atito (From left) Brooklyn Coyle, La Voz graphics editor, Ann Penalosa, La Voz sports editor, Kim Komenich, journalism faculty advisor, attend a photo feedback meeting during the JACC NorCal fall conference at San Francisco State University on Oct. 26.