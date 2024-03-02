The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 1462 Views

Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1360 Views

Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1325 Views

Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in | 1318 Views

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly | 1287 Views

District moves to raise nonresident student tuition
President Holmes resigns

President Holmes resigns

February 29, 2024

Called to order

Called to order

February 29, 2024

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

February 28, 2024

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts
President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

February 26, 2024

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

February 25, 2024

Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history

Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history

February 24, 2024

Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?
Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

February 11, 2024

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

February 11, 2024

Before the pandemic, companies made remote work relatively rare, offering it as a perk rather than a standard. Yet, as the world ground to a halt, workers found their office desks relocated to their living rooms. Companies that centered around in-person operations had to move to remote platforms so they could maintain productivity.

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

February 9, 2024

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes
Watching movies from abroad

Watching movies from abroad

March 2, 2024

The Beauty of Culture

The Beauty of Culture

February 24, 2024

‘Palworld’: An open-world monster catcher offers players a new, engaging experience

‘Palworld’: An open-world monster catcher offers players a new, engaging experience

February 23, 2024

District moves to raise nonresident student tuition

Required by state law, Board of Trustees votes on five-year plan to gradually meet statewide nonresident tuition average
Vincent Scrivens, News Editor
March 2, 2024
Foothill-De+Anza+board+of+trustees+opened+a+special+meeting+concerning+the+increase+of+non-resident+tuition%2C+along+with+approvals+for+Measure+G+actions.+
Lion Park
Foothill-De Anza board of trustees opened a special meeting concerning the increase of non-resident tuition, along with approvals for Measure G actions.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College Board of Trustees discussed and passed nonresident tuition increases, the demolition of the Flint Center and the construction of a walkway on Foothill College at a special meeting on Feb. 27 in the district office, located at Foothill.

Quarterly tuition is calculated as a baseline, with the cost of units not taken into account. The current quarterly tuition for nonresident students at Foothill-De Anza is $239 (with each additional unit costing $31), but according to Education Code Section 76140 the district must meet the statewide average which is currently $271 (with each additional unit costing $32).

In February last year, the Board of Trustees voted to raise nonresident tuition by 8% (18 dollars) from $221 to the current rate.

California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian gave community college districts the option to enact a gradual increase in tuition rather than an instant tuition hike, to mitigate its impact on students. The program is also subject to change.

“This is just this year’s increase that we’re phasing in,” Vice Chancellor Susan Chu said. “Next year we’ll have an increase or possibly decrease.”

The projected plan, which assumes the target cost of $271 will persist, raises the nonresident tuition by 2.5% (six dollars) annually for four years and 2.8% the last year.

For a nonresident student enrolling in fall quarter 2029, assuming no further increases in tuition, obtaining their associate’s degree (90 quarter units spread out over six quarters) will cost at least $336 more than a nonresident student that enrolled in fall quarter 2022.

Beginning March 1, base enrollment will cost nonresident students $245.

Board member Patrick Ahrens asked about how the additional revenue from the hike could be allocated to support international students.

Jennifer Brook Beltz, executive director of Foothill College’s international student programs, spoke about the potential programs that could be offered to international students with the increase of revenue from non-resident tuition. (Lion Park)

Jennifer Brook Beltz, executive director of Foothill’s international student programs, referenced a study of other California and Washington state community colleges’ programs for international students.

The study outlined housing support services which would help students locate safe and affordable housing, expanding retention support services to encourage students to stay with the college longer and expansion of transportation services such as free shuttle rides for all students. There are also plans to ask students for their input.

Brook Beltz, in response, said the district should account for how volatile funds allocated from tuition are when deciding what programs to implement.

“During the pandemic we lost $10 million in a very short period of time,” Chu said. “I am supportive of the services … but I want to caution us to make sure that if we lose the funding we can easily roll back without causing undue hardship.”

Board President Peter Landsberger spoke in support of these ideas.

“The reinvestment of some of this revenue to services for international students in particular but on resident students in general … is a very good idea,” Landsberger said. “It increases our ability to market to that target audience.”

The board passed the tuition increase unanimously.

Two other topics were covered which pertained to Measure G, the $898 million grant for Foothill and De Anza college: the board passed both the demolition of the Flint Center and the construction of a new accessible path at Foothill unanimously, with brief discussion.

The Board of Trustees will hold another special meeting at the district office building on March 4 on Zoom.
About the Contributors
Vincent Scrivens, News Editor
Vincent started pursuing journalism because he found it to be a career that has had a significant impact on the modern world. The power to rattle even the most protected establishments and people is quite enthralling to him, and he hopes to gain knowledge and skills from this course that can help him do just that.
Lion Park, Opinion Editor
Lion's interest in journalism lies in the phrase "show, don't tell". As creative as words can be in drawing a mental image, Lion believes photography shows what true reality is. Through La Voz, he hopes to spread conviction within his readers' hearts.

