The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
1
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 792 Views

2
Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly | 659 Views

3
Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in | 538 Views

4
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.

Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor | 319 Views

5
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 297 Views

La Voz ad
Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction
Foothill College’s newspaper deactivates, leaves no timeline for return

Foothill College’s newspaper deactivates, leaves no timeline for return

January 12, 2024

Newest ‘Resource Hub’ provides basic needs supplies on the go

Newest ‘Resource Hub’ provides basic needs supplies on the go

December 16, 2023

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in

December 10, 2023

View All
“Chill” Vibes arrive at the Pride Center
‘Not Asian Enough’: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

‘Not Asian Enough’: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

January 11, 2024

‘Facing Home’ shows a tapestry of diverse perspectives on home

‘Facing Home’ shows a tapestry of diverse perspectives on home

December 19, 2023

‘Soulful Therapy’ event creates calmness during chaotic finals week

‘Soulful Therapy’ event creates calmness during chaotic finals week

December 11, 2023

View All
‘Not Asian Enough’: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora
The Roarackle: Make Tesla California’s newest religion for a win-win

The Roarackle: Make Tesla California’s newest religion for a win-win

December 13, 2023

Footnotes on Fashion | Basics

Footnotes on Fashion | Basics

December 12, 2023

Las Vegas Grand Prix should refund time and money for the recent failure of the long-awaited Free Practice 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix should refund time and money for the recent failure of the long-awaited Free Practice 1

December 12, 2023

View All
DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?
Footnotes on Fashion | Basics

Footnotes on Fashion | Basics

December 12, 2023

‘Napoleon’ lacks proper substance behind its flashy exterior

‘Napoleon’ lacks proper substance behind its flashy exterior

December 12, 2023

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ named the new standard Spider-Man game

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ named the new standard Spider-Man game

December 10, 2023

View All
1
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 792 Views

2
Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly | 659 Views

3
Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in | 538 Views

4
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.

Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor | 319 Views

5
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 297 Views

Advertisement

Foothill College’s newspaper deactivates, leaves no timeline for return

Ann Penalosa, Managing Editor
January 12, 2024
Both+print+copies+of+The+Foothill+Script+from+its+most+recent+revival%2C+laid+out+on+a+purple+bed.
Ann Penalosa
Both print copies of The Foothill Script from its most recent revival, laid out on a purple bed.

The Foothill Script is (mostly) dead. Again.

After just two print issues, The Script’s Co-Editor-in-Chief, Miranda Rodriguez, announced over the newspaper’s Discord server that Foothill College’s newspaper would cease activities “until further notice” as of Dec. 4, 2023, and that their editorial team would “reach out once (it) decides to resume club activity.” Rodriguez said she could not disclose the reason that the Script deactivated its club.
Rodriguez also clarified that while the Script “is not continuing as a club at the moment, you can totally still write for us; just turn it in the submission forum (sic).” She later shared the form with the paper’s staff writers over Discord on Jan. 11.
This once again pauses the Foothill Script after its short revival from Nov. 19, 2022, which pulled the paper out of its three year long break since it first went on hiatus on Feb. 20, 2019. Before its two recent physical papers, the Script’s last print issue was from 2018.
The Foothill Sentinel, The Script’s predecessor, was shut down in 2007 following a piece about Israel’s occupation of Palestine, in which a staff writer misconstrued a professor’s stance. On Nov. 19, 2023, two weeks before The Script’s deactivation, staff writer Griffin O’Shea covered a NO2APEC protest where protesters blocked the Bay Bridge with their cars to prevent traffic from coming into San Francisco; the protest called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the ongoing genocide.
When asked about whether or not the Script would reactivate at all, Rodriguez said she and the rest of the editorial team “have no answer yet. Right now, we are not active; I can’t say more.”

 

Photo Illustration courtesy of The Foothill Script

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Ann Penalosa, Managing Editor
Ann Penalosa (xe/she/they), 19, is a first year journalism major at De Anza College; xe's excited to be at La Voz and aims to use her platform as a vector for progress, a source of information, and a megaphone for marginalized voices. Xer passion for photojournalism dates back to high school, but in their spare time you can catch xem producing music, reading up on political theory, or chugging a two-liter bottle of diet Mountain Dew. (Well, not anymore...she's boycotting.)

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest