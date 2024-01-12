Foothill College’s newspaper deactivates, leaves no timeline for return

The Foothill Script is (mostly) dead. Again.

After just two print issues, The Script’s Co-Editor-in-Chief, Miranda Rodriguez, announced over the newspaper’s Discord server that Foothill College’s newspaper would cease activities “until further notice” as of Dec. 4, 2023, and that their editorial team would “reach out once (it) decides to resume club activity.” Rodriguez said she could not disclose the reason that the Script deactivated its club.

Rodriguez also clarified that while the Script “is not continuing as a club at the moment, you can totally still write for us; just turn it in the submission forum (sic).” She later shared the form with the paper’s staff writers over Discord on Jan. 11.

This once again pauses the Foothill Script after its short revival from Nov. 19, 2022, which pulled the paper out of its three year long break since it first went on hiatus on Feb. 20, 2019. Before its two recent physical papers, the Script’s last print issue was from 2018.

The Foothill Sentinel, The Script’s predecessor, was shut down in 2007 following a piece about Israel’s occupation of Palestine, in which a staff writer misconstrued a professor’s stance. On Nov. 19, 2023, two weeks before The Script’s deactivation, staff writer Griffin O’Shea covered a NO2APEC protest where protesters blocked the Bay Bridge with their cars to prevent traffic from coming into San Francisco; the protest called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the ongoing genocide.

When asked about whether or not the Script would reactivate at all, Rodriguez said she and the rest of the editorial team “have no answer yet. Right now, we are not active; I can’t say more.”