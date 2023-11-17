The voice of De Anza since 1967.

President Holmes to be considered for Herkimer College

Leila Salam, Managing Editor
November 17, 2023
President Holmes to be considered for Herkimer College

De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes is one of four candidates being considered for the role of president at Herkimer College in New York.

Holmes’ open forum to meet community members was held on Nov. 9. As of today, Nov. 17, De Anza College has not made an announcement about this news. Holmes has been president of De Anza since July 2020.

This is a developing story with more updates coming.

About the Contributor
Leila Salam, Managing Editor
Leila is a second year political science major who loves writing, food and being outside. She joined La Voz because she is passionate about social justice and student journalism's power to spread truth.

