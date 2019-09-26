September 2019 News Briefs

De Anza College will offer free tuition and funds for textbooks and materials for two years to eligible students.

The program, initially the De Anza First Year Promise, was to provide students with one year of nancial support. The now implemented California College Promise Program will offer service for two years.

Funding comes from the increased 2019-2020 state budget.

The program includes $1000 to spend on materials and includes the VTA Smartpass.

Qualifying students must be California residents or AB 540 students, enrolled full-time and attending college for the first time.

De Anza’s College Promise is funded by Assembly Bill 19.

De Anza ran a pilot in Winter 2019 with 175 students and saw an increase in retention rates from 2% to 3%.

Student .edu email address

Foothill and De Anza College students can request an .edu email address through MyPortal.

The student emails allow discounts, including 50% off Spotify, Apple Music and Norton Virus Software, free Amazon Prime for six months and 50% off after six months, free access to the Microsoft Design Software, a rate of $1 a week for a New York Times subscription and a free OneDrive storage account with one terabyte of storage.

According to 2014 study by the College Office of Institutional Research and Planning, 80% of students wanted an .edu email and 40% said they would use the discounts provided multiple times a day.

The DASB Senate endorsed giving students universal access to .edu email addresses in 2017.