DASB Senators make a mess

DASB senators debated whether the DASB office should stay open to the public or become a DASB-only space at their April 17 meeting.

DASB President Carolyn Nguyen and the dissolved administration committee started a motion to implement a shame board to help keep the office clean.

“If we see someone making a mess in the office, we will warn them not to do it again,” said Nguyen. “If we see it again, we will take their photo and hang it on the Dirty Don Shame Board and hang it in the office.”

Many senators objected to the motion, calling it a humiliating and useless solution.

“It’s just shameful. I think there’s a better way. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t think we should shame people to create change,” said senator Brandi Madison. “I would be embarrassed if the president of De Anza saw this being implemented.”

The office was made public last spring, and according to some senators, has since become disruptive and messy.

The possibility of banning specific students was previously raised, but did not pass.

The debate over the shame board raised the issue of professionalism and conduct within the DASB senate.

“I’m less concerned about the mess and more concerned about our conduct,” said senator Jeff Lydon. “It’s not professional.”

The motion to implement the Dirty Don Shame Board was overruled but DASB intends to continue discussing possible solutions in upcoming meetings.