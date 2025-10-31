The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Fact Friday: Oct. 31

Issue 3, week 6 — special elections, conference wins
Gordon Yang, Gavin Rust, Ann Peñalosa, and Sango Levonian
October 31, 2025
Ann Peñalosa, Gordon Yang, Gavin Rust, and Sango Levonian

In this broadcast we cover:

• Journalism conference wins• Flea and farmers’ market on Saturday, Sunday• DASG resource fair• Special election, local measures• Print newsaper on Nov. 4

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Gavin Rust

Segment by Sango Levonian

Filmed, produced and edited by Ann Peñalosa

About the Contributors
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Source force course; Fact act impact; Ink think think …
Gavin Rust
Gavin Rust, News Editor
Gavin Rust is the news editor for La Voz News and enjoys bringing all manner of stories to the public light.
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes…and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.
Sango Levonian
Sango Levonian, Freelance Videographer
I’m a big believer in the power of video storytelling; I’d like to lend my experience and passion toward covering as many events as I can on campus.