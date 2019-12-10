Jenny Choi
Jenny Choi, Staff ReporterDecember 10, 2019
Students can pick out fresh fruits and vegetables from the Mobile Farmers Market at affordable prices.
Climate Reality Project to urge student awareness, activism • 191 Views
Bookstore to undergo changes due to falling sales • 188 Views
Hong Kong protest tensions high among De Anza students • 144 Views
De Anza College to offer new courses in the 2020-21 school year • 134 Views
Faculty expresses concern over broken EV charging stations on campus • 95 Views
Campus Beat
De Anza Library Tour
Sports
Indoor Cycling
Football
Football Player Spotlight: Javon Sturns, RB
Impulse
Go for The Market, Stay For The Atmosphere
Open Mic Night
La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2019 La Voz • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in