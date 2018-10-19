The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Menu

DA Voices: What Are You Dressing As For Halloween?

Shiri Marwaha and Jonathan Cabrera
October 19, 2018
Filed under Impulse

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 7 Photos
Standing: Christian Mendoza, 19, communications major: “I’m going to be a vampire.” Sitting: Andres Garcia, 19, criminal justice major: “My girlfriend’s dressing as Minnie mouse and I’m going to be Mickey Mouse.”
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment
Navigate Right
Navigate Left