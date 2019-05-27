Investigative journalist presents presidential election film

Investigative journalist Greg Palast showed students election scandals and presented his film, “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” at De Anza College on May 8.

Palast has reported for BBC and The Guardian.

“It’s really important for students to know that democracy is something you need to keep fighting for,” said Cynthia Kaufman director of the Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action.

Palast’s film mixes design and animation to make the subject interesting and accessible.

The film presented evidence that corporations and the U.S. government stole the 2016 elections by purging voters from the rolls.

Robert Stockwell, political science instructor, said politics should be discussed and that students who are concerned about democracy should stay informed.

Palast encouraged students to register to vote, and to check if they are still registered online if they already have.