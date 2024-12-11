The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
New York Times games: worth the time or waste of space?

Richard Yuan, La Voz Staff
December 11, 2024
Wordle solution solved by Winfred Wei, 18, computer science major on Dec. 8.
Wordle solution solved by Winfred Wei, 18, computer science major on Dec. 8.

The New York Times hosts a myriad of news content, but along with their coverage is an assortment of daily games, from classics like the Crossword to original creations like Strands.

These amusing games have shifted in and out of mainstream popularity, such as the game Wordle peaking in popularity with nearly 2 million participants in early 2022. However, the games have since been integrated into the lives of many De Anza students.

The Times offers a total of nine games: Strands, The Crossword, The Mini, Spelling Bee, Wordle, Connections, Letter Boxed, Tiles, and Sudoku.

Strands gameplay, completed by Kat Snow on Dec. 3. (Richard Yuan)

The New York Times’ latest addition, Strands, is a game similar to a word search. The player must search for a “Spanagram,” the highlighted word spanning one end of the puzzle to the other.

The “Spanagram” is the word describing the rest of the words to search for, and the prompt is a cryptic hint towards the “Spanagram,” as well as the rest of the words included in the puzzle.

The Crossword has been a staple of the New York Times’ brand, due partially to its popularity and long-standing impact on American culture.

The first Crossword puzzle by the magazine was run 82 years ago on Feb. 15, 1942. The standard daily crossword is 15 by 15 squares, while the Sunday paper includes an extra-large, 21 by 21 square crossword.

“My family and I play the crossword every night. We’ve been doing it for about a year now. It’s a pretty fun puzzle, and it’s definitely something to look forward to,” Eliza Lyon, 17, liberal arts major, said.

The Mini comes in a 5 by 5 grid, with rules and guidelines homologous to the crossword. The game was one of the Times’ first spin-off games, created in 2014. The game is far more convenient, however, with a more simple and rapid playstyle.

“It’s a different puzzle (from the crossword) — the goal is doing it fast rather than doing it in general. I’d definitely recommend the mini,” Winfred Wei, 18, computer science major, said.

The most popular acquisition by the New York Times has been the Wordle, a game firmly chiseled into the internet zeitgeist since 2022. The game requires the reader to guess a five-letter word using six guesses.

“The Wordles are easy but time consuming, which is perfect for boring classes. I also play Wordle Unlimited,” Kat Snow, 18, nursing major, explains.

Though each game is indisputably unique, some of the creations are more compelling to the player than others. Though the nine creations each bring a unique experience to the table, the general consensus is that there are only five games worth the time: Wordle, Strands, Connections, The Mini, and The Crossword.

About the Contributor
Richard Yuan
Richard Yuan, Freelance Reporter
Hi! My name is Richard, hoping to major in English and psychology. I hope to explore the way that readers view a piece of writing in different contexts, as well as improve my technical skills.