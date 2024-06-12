The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Film and Television students prepare for the 45th Annual Student Film Festival

Joshua Hascall, La Voz Staff | June 12, 2024
Francisco+Silvester+Hernandez+Ojeda%2C+40%2C+film+and+television+major%2C+speaks+for+an+interview+with+La+Voz+News+at+the+Advanced+Technology+Center+on+May+8.
Joshua Hascall
Francisco Silvester Hernandez Ojeda, 40, film and television major, speaks for an interview with La Voz News at the Advanced Technology Center on May 8.
Joshua Hascall

As the 45th annual De Anza Student Film Festival approaches, La Voz news went to the Film and Television department in Advanced Technology Center on the De Anza Campus to interview students and faculty about the festival as well as find out more about the F/TV program and the educational opportunities offered by the department.

The 45th annual De Anza student film festival is happening on Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. in the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the De Anza campus. The VPAC theater is a 400-seat, state-of-the-art performance space which is next to the Euphrat Museum of Art. Admission is free and parking is abundant and free as well.

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Attendees play games and visit booths at the Spring Carnival on May 30 in the main quad.
De Anza College Spring Carnival 2024
Vendors encircle De Anzas main quad on Tuesday, May 21, for the spring quarter Mini Flea Market.
De Anza Student Government fosters community with a Mini Flea Market
Student staff form a group huddle during the De Anza 2.5 Hackathon on June 1 in the Science Center.
De Anza hackathon returns for Spring and comes with a twist
Chris Winn sings for Cult Mind at Trash House for Spankyfest on Aug. 5, 2023.
Bay Area hardcore musician archives the local scene
People socialize and walk around the L quad on May 11. De Anza campus is open for any international student.
Navigating and learning about culture shocks among international students
Reception attendees browse the exhibit at the Euphrat Museum of Art on May 15.
Euphrat holds the Spring Art Student Showcase
More in Story Carousel
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 5 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – NBA Conference Finals preview. Denver moving on? And more.
Audience listen as Pam Walker, vice president of PPL, speaks to them in the Hinson Campus Center on June 6.
Search for a new president commences with an open forum
A digital collage depicting the U.S. Capitol and a crossed out TikTok logo.
DA Voices: 'What is your opinion on the TikTok ban?'
Members of Psychology Club enjoy tea at the Psych Tea Party in the California History Center on May 9.
The Psychology Tea Party is a unique blend of minds and conversations
Matcha flavored drinks and candy on a stick attract sweet tooths at the Night Market food festival in Pleasanton on May 19.
626 Night Market food festival kicks off summer with a variety of innovative refreshments
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 4 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – High flying start to the NBA second-round
More in Video
International Workers' Day in Downtown San Jose
Oliver Tran, 19, a computer science major, works at the Noodle Bar in De Anzas cafeteria on April 22.
New $20 minimum wage for fast food workers
College should be free
College should be free
Empowered Women
Empowered Women
Screen shot of staff reporter Leart Grbeshi and his review set up for the new Kanye West album, Vultures 1.
Kanye West drops 35th studio album
Lita Kurth, author and English professor at De Anza, smiles next to her cat, Mimi, while she writes in her journal in her home on Feb. 26.
English faculty member publishes new book
About the Contributor
Joshua Hascall
Joshua Hascall, Copy Editor
I enjoy letting my fingers dance upon the keyboard until something fun and interesting come out! I hope to be able to write entertaining, humorous and often provocative editorials on a wide array of subjects.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest