Film and Television students prepare for the 45th Annual Student Film Festival

As the 45th annual De Anza Student Film Festival approaches, La Voz news went to the Film and Television department in Advanced Technology Center on the De Anza Campus to interview students and faculty about the festival as well as find out more about the F/TV program and the educational opportunities offered by the department.

The 45th annual De Anza student film festival is happening on Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. in the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the De Anza campus. The VPAC theater is a 400-seat, state-of-the-art performance space which is next to the Euphrat Museum of Art. Admission is free and parking is abundant and free as well.