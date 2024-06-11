The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

De Anza College Spring Carnival 2024

Nello Puelles, La Voz Staff | June 11, 2024
Attendees+play+games+and+visit+booths+at+the+Spring+Carnival+on+May+30+in+the+main+quad.
Nello Puelles
Attendees play games and visit booths at the Spring Carnival on May 30 in the main quad.
Nello Puelles

De Anza Student Government Spring Carnival brought a day full of fun to the campus on May 30 in the main and S quad. Attendees enjoyed carnival games like ring toss and balloon darts. Traditional carnival snacks were available to add to the festive atmosphere.

The event created a vibrant setting with decorations and lively music, fostering a sense of community among students and visitors. Whether you enjoy thrilling rides or casual games, the carnival offered something for everyone.

Participants tested their skills and won prizes, creating memorable experiences with friends and fellow students. The event was designed to be enjoyable for all who attended.

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Vendors encircle De Anzas main quad on Tuesday, May 21, for the spring quarter Mini Flea Market.
De Anza Student Government fosters community with a Mini Flea Market
Student staff form a group huddle during the De Anza 2.5 Hackathon on June 1 in the Science Center.
De Anza hackathon returns for Spring and comes with a twist
Chris Winn sings for Cult Mind at Trash House for Spankyfest on Aug. 5, 2023.
Bay Area hardcore musician archives the local scene
People socialize and walk around the L quad on May 11. De Anza campus is open for any international student.
Navigating and learning about culture shocks among international students
Reception attendees browse the exhibit at the Euphrat Museum of Art on May 15.
Euphrat holds the Spring Art Student Showcase
A digital collage depicting the U.S. Capitol and a crossed out TikTok logo.
DA Voices: 'What is your opinion on the TikTok ban?'
More in Story Carousel
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 5 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – NBA Conference Finals preview. Denver moving on? And more.
Audience listen as Pam Walker, vice president of PPL, speaks to them in the Hinson Campus Center on June 6.
Search for a new president commences with an open forum
Members of Psychology Club enjoy tea at the Psych Tea Party in the California History Center on May 9.
The Psychology Tea Party is a unique blend of minds and conversations
Matcha flavored drinks and candy on a stick attract sweet tooths at the Night Market food festival in Pleasanton on May 19.
626 Night Market food festival kicks off summer with a variety of innovative refreshments
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 4 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – High flying start to the NBA second-round
Coach Berticevich fires up the basketball team before practice on May 9.
Coach Profile: Joseph Berticevich
More in Video
International Workers' Day in Downtown San Jose
Oliver Tran, 19, a computer science major, works at the Noodle Bar in De Anzas cafeteria on April 22.
New $20 minimum wage for fast food workers
College should be free
College should be free
Empowered Women
Empowered Women
Screen shot of staff reporter Leart Grbeshi and his review set up for the new Kanye West album, Vultures 1.
Kanye West drops 35th studio album
Lita Kurth, author and English professor at De Anza, smiles next to her cat, Mimi, while she writes in her journal in her home on Feb. 26.
English faculty member publishes new book
About the Contributor
Nello Puelles
Nello Puelles, Multimedia Editor
Nello would love to direct a news show or podcast and help his community.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest