De Anza College Spring Carnival 2024

De Anza Student Government Spring Carnival brought a day full of fun to the campus on May 30 in the main and S quad. Attendees enjoyed carnival games like ring toss and balloon darts. Traditional carnival snacks were available to add to the festive atmosphere.

The event created a vibrant setting with decorations and lively music, fostering a sense of community among students and visitors. Whether you enjoy thrilling rides or casual games, the carnival offered something for everyone.

Participants tested their skills and won prizes, creating memorable experiences with friends and fellow students. The event was designed to be enjoyable for all who attended.