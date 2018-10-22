A Day in the Life of Recovery advocates for student self care

The exhibit “A Day in the Life of Recovery” hosted at the De Anza library until the end of November, tells stories of real people who went through difficult time and overcame it.

Momentum, the organizer of the exhibit, is the largest private nonprofit provider of adult mental health services in Santa Clara County, according to its website. Momentum already shared this series over 30 places, according to Alithia Ramirez, Manager of Development & Communications at Momentum.

Regarding to the inspiration to host a mental health theme exhibit, Mary Sullivan, Director of Health and Wellness at De Anza, said “We recognize that each student comes with their own gifts and talents. You deserve to take care of yourself, you deserve to be happy.”

Alithia Ramirez, Manager of Development & Communications at Momentum, said she hopes that, “people can read it, be inspired and say ‘hey, you know what, I was having a bad day, I was really stressed out and maybe I need to talk to someone about it’.”