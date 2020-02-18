Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

California has historically voted democrat, but not at the Young Americans for Liberty Club at De Anza.

According to the California’s Secretary of State Report of Registration, 44% of California is registered as Democrat with nearly 25% registered as other or with no party affiliation; a part of that group is here at De Anza.

YAL is a libertarian club. Libertarians believe in advocating for civil liberties associated with expressing free will and are generally fiscally conservative.

“We offer a safe space for right wingers on campus,” said John James, the President of YAL.

According to their mission statement, the club’s goal is to inspire student’s freedom as well as economic freedom.

James said he runs it now to ensure there is a place for conservative people to talk on campus.

“The goal is to educate people on the value of liberalism,” said Kaylene Eyring, 19, English major.

2020 is both the primary election and general election for president and voting is one of the rights all U.S. citizens have.

The YAL Club provides different political opinions than what would be expected in an area that routinely votes democrat.

The YAL Club focuses on, and discusses at length current events and hot topics.

A few of the topics that were discussed at the YAL Club weekly meeting were the State of the Union, Ukraine, and the acquittal of President Trump.

“Though not specific to President Trump, I find it unfortunate that the State of the Union has become a partisan event,” said Caleb Mabie, 21, business administration major.

YAL currently has low participation compared other clubs on campus.

The Inter-Club Council requires at least four officers for the club to continue functioning.

All of the three members present spoke highly of having a club and a community where they could speak freely and not be judged for what they say.

Christian Nguyen, 20, history major and the secretary at Young Americans Club said, “Having a community with like-minded people is important, although we do disagree on some topics, we all remain positive.”