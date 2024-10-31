Student hackers compete at DA Hacks 3.0 hack-a-thon for over $7,500 in prizes

DA Hacks, De Anza’s highly anticipated hackathon, returned for a weekend, Oct. 25 – 26, packed with innovation, creativity and friendly competition.

As students arrived on opening day in the Science Center, the air buzzed with the smell of free Red Bulls and the static of excitement. Teams quickly assembled, ideas sparked, and keyboards began clacking as the weekend of intense hacking took off.

With an impressive $7,500 in prizes on the line, the stakes were higher than ever, motivating teams to bring their best to the table. With the theme of ‘space exploration’ guiding their creations, each team reached for the stars.

A field of returning champions and newcomers hacked their way to the stars and beyond.

(Editor’s note: There was a problem with the focus of the camera. Some interviews appear blurred. Please excuse this detail, La Voz are student journalists and errors are a large part of the learning process.)