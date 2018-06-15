The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

Menu

DA Voices: on international students1 min read

Tremaurice Johnson and Lorie Anne Reyes

June 15, 2018
Filed under Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






De Anza College is home to many international students seeking to gain a higher education while living in the ever productive silicon valley.

Watch to find out how various international students reflect on their lives as international De Anza students.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment