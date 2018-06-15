June 15DA Voices: on international students
Tremaurice Johnson and Lorie Anne Reyes
June 15, 2018Filed under Video
De Anza College is home to many international students seeking to gain a higher education while living in the ever productive silicon valley.
Watch to find out how various international students reflect on their lives as international De Anza students.
