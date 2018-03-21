Humans of De Anza: Jared Forman

March 24De Anza baseball head coach reinstated
March 21From Kirsch to kitchen, students sow sustainable crops
March 21‘Love, Simon’ a solid venture into LGBTQ teen rom-com films.
March 21Humans of De Anza: Jared Forman
Jack Molmud and Chris TrujanoMarch 21, 2018Filed under Video
Features
REVIEW: Why ‘Black Panther’ is not that good
Opinions
Aggressive military recruitment on campus should be limited
Sports
De Anza College head coach seeks to improve records of women’s, men’s swim teams
Baseball
De Anza baseball head coach reinstated
Campus Beat
From Kirsch to kitchen, students sow sustainable crops
The voice of De Anza College since 1967
© 2018 La Voz • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in