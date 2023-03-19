La Voz News Podcast: What resources are available for housing and rent assistance?1 min read

Aziza Saidova

Andrea Saldana, Francis Ignacio, Paulina Madsen, and Amy Nguyen
March 19, 2023

In La Voz News’s second episode of their official podcast, our hosts inform our De Anza community about what housing, rent-assistance, homeless outreach programs and resources are available. 

Here are the resources mentioned in our podcast:

Affordable student housing survey:

Cupertino Housing Aid:

Bill Wilson Center:

Overnight parking:

Emergency Funds application for cash grants: