“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question of different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporters Justin Fry, Nikita Bankar, and Lauren Linh Bui asked, “What are you looking forward to this spring quarter?”

Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Amrit Gill, 19, political science major, is looking forward to spending time on campus because of the diverse student body.

“The best thing about De Anza is the diverse student body,” Gill said. “I’m looking forward to being on campus.”

Clarissa Ramos, 17, a dual-enrolled high school student, is anticipating her ceremony for completing the Leadership and Social Change certificate offered through the Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action office on campus.

“I’m looking forward to receiving my Leadership and Social Change certificate in an in-person ceremony,” Ramos said.

Nicole Butac, 20, political science major, said she is glad to be on campus with those close to her.

“I’m looking forward to hanging out with friends,” Butac said.

Christine Paras, 19, kinesiology major, said she has met many amazing people during her time at De Anza.

“I’m really excited to get to meet more new people and enjoy the classes that I’m taking this quarter,” Paras said.

Tahoe Roe, 20, political science major, says he is looking forward to having a less demanding course load and being active in the community.

“I’m most excited for being able to take a more chill set of classes as well as being involved in the community,” Roe said.