La Voz News breaks its record with 27 awards from journalism conference

La Voz News won a total of 27 awards, the highest achievements in its history, at the NorCal regional journalism conference for community colleges on Oct. 14.

The Journalism Association of Community Colleges hosted the conference at San Francisco State University to honor the excellence of student-run publications, articles, and media production published during the last three quarters, as well as on-the-spot contests.

All 24 awards La Voz staff won from mail-in published works in the last quarters:

Online Edition, General Excellence, La Voz News staff

Webcast or Broadcast News, First Place, Kritika Sharma, Emma Caires, Andrea Saldana and Lauren Linh Bui

First Place, Kritika Sharma, Emma Caires, Andrea Saldana and Lauren Linh Bui Environmental portrait, First Place, Leila Salam

First Place, Leila Salam Sports Action Photo, First Place, Connor Blum

First Place, Connor Blum Podcast or Audio News, First Place, Isabella (Bella) McClintock and Justin Fry

First Place, Isabella (Bella) McClintock and Justin Fry Informational Graphic, First place, Autumn Alvarez

First place, Autumn Alvarez News Story, Second place, Andrea Saldana

Second place, Andrea Saldana Webcast or Broadcast News, Second place, Kritika Sharma

Second place, Kritika Sharma News Photo, Second Place, Georgina Munoz-Villanueva

Second Place, Georgina Munoz-Villanueva Photo Illustration, Second Place, Jocelyn Phanmaha

Second Place, Jocelyn Phanmaha Illustration, Second Place, Kyum Bee Kim

Second Place, Kyum Bee Kim Illustration, Third place, Jocelyn Phanmaha

Third place, Jocelyn Phanmaha Online Photo Story/Essay, Third Place, Connor Blum

Third Place, Connor Blum Editorial Cartoon, Third Place, Jocelyn Phanmaha

Third Place, Jocelyn Phanmaha Photo Story Essay, Third Place, Connor Blum

Third Place, Connor Blum Editorial, Third Place, La Voz Editorial Board

Third Place, La Voz Editorial Board Video journalism, Third Place, Kritika Sharma

Third Place, Kritika Sharma Photo Illustration, Fourth Place, Lauren Linh Bui

Fourth Place, Lauren Linh Bui Column writing, Fourth Place, Abel Tariku, Archee Kumar and Sabrina Jiang

Fourth Place, Abel Tariku, Archee Kumar and Sabrina Jiang Enterprise news stories and series, Meritorious, Rory Conlon, Lauren Linh Bui, Georgina Munoz-Villanueva and Anisa Qadir

Meritorious, Rory Conlon, Lauren Linh Bui, Georgina Munoz-Villanueva and Anisa Qadir Editorial Cartoon, Honorable Mention, Katrina Bui

Honorable Mention, Katrina Bui Profile Feature Story, Honorable Mention, Autumn Alvarez

Honorable Mention, Autumn Alvarez Video Journalism, Honorable Mention, Trevis Dampier

Honorable Mention, Trevis Dampier Online Photo Story/Essay, Honorable Mention, Linh Lauren Bui

Students also had a chance to participate in five onsite contests to produce content within a time limit, including news writing, opinion writing, copy editing, feature photos, and social media.

All three awards La Voz staff won from on-the-spot contests:

News writing , Second place, Lauren Linh Bui

Feature Photo, Second Place, Ann Penalosa

Second Place, Ann Penalosa Copy editing, Honorable Mention, Mackenzie Jardine

Throughout the day, student journalists from 14 community colleges learned about writing, reporting, photography, journalism ethics, and networking from professional journalists and SFSU professors. In addition, journalism representatives and students hosted a Q&A section and a guided tour for prospective transfers to learn more about the university.

Kevin Vu Nguyen, a former La Voz editor-in-chief and current reporter at the Business Journal, was one of the speakers at the event.

Nine La Voz staff and their advisor, Farideh Dada, attended the conference with assistance from the De Anza Student Government.

Dada wrote to Lauren Linh Bui, editor-in-chief, after the event that she took pride in the team’s achievements and hard work.

“My students’ success is my goal,” Dada said. “I’m proud of you (Bui) and the teams throughout the quarters.”