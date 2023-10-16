The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

La Voz News breaks its record with 27 awards from journalism conference

Lauren Linh Bui, Editor-in-Chief | October 16, 2023
La+Voz+staff+hold+award+certificates+at+the+JACC+conference%2C+taken+on+Oct.+14.%0A%0A
Photo courtesy of advisor Farideh Dada
La Voz staff hold award certificates at the JACC conference, taken on Oct. 14.

La Voz News won a total of 27 awards, the highest achievements in its history, at the NorCal regional journalism conference for community colleges on Oct. 14.

The Journalism Association of Community Colleges hosted the conference at San Francisco State University to honor the excellence of student-run publications, articles, and media production published during the last three quarters, as well as on-the-spot contests.

Eytan Wallace, reporter correspondent at the California Capitol, is teaching student journalists how to get into broadcast journalism, taken on Oct. 14. (Mackenzie Jardine)

All 24 awards La Voz staff won from mail-in published works in the last quarters:

  • Online Edition, General Excellence, La Voz News staff
  • Webcast or Broadcast News, First Place, Kritika Sharma, Emma Caires, Andrea Saldana and Lauren Linh Bui
  • Environmental portrait, First Place, Leila Salam

    Nello Puelles, 23, news editor, gets excited when holding the awards La Voz received, taken on Oct. 14. (Photo courtesy of adviser Farideh Dada)
  • Sports Action Photo, First Place, Connor Blum
  • Podcast or Audio News, First Place, Isabella (Bella) McClintock and Justin Fry
  • Informational Graphic, First place, Autumn Alvarez
  • News Story, Second place, Andrea Saldana
  • Webcast or Broadcast News, Second place, Kritika Sharma
  • News Photo, Second Place, Georgina Munoz-Villanueva
  • Photo Illustration, Second Place, Jocelyn Phanmaha
  • Illustration, Second Place, Kyum Bee Kim
  • Illustration, Third place, Jocelyn Phanmaha
  • Online Photo Story/Essay, Third Place, Connor Blum
  • Editorial Cartoon, Third Place, Jocelyn Phanmaha
  • Photo Story Essay, Third Place, Connor Blum
  • Editorial, Third Place, La Voz Editorial Board
  • Video journalism, Third Place, Kritika Sharma
  • Photo Illustration, Fourth Place, Lauren Linh Bui
  • Column writing, Fourth Place, Abel Tariku, Archee Kumar and Sabrina Jiang
  • Enterprise news stories and series, Meritorious, Rory Conlon, Lauren Linh Bui, Georgina Munoz-Villanueva and Anisa Qadir
  • Editorial Cartoon, Honorable Mention, Katrina Bui
  • Profile Feature Story, Honorable Mention, Autumn Alvarez
  • Video Journalism, Honorable Mention, Trevis Dampier
  • Online Photo Story/Essay, Honorable Mention, Linh Lauren Bui

Students also had a chance to participate in five onsite contests to produce content within a time limit, including news writing, opinion writing, copy editing, feature photos, and social media.

Story continues below advertisement

All three awards La Voz staff won from on-the-spot contests:

  • News writing, Second place, Lauren Linh Bui
  • Feature Photo, Second Place, Ann Penalosa
  • Copy editing, Honorable Mention, Mackenzie Jardine

Throughout the day, student journalists from 14 community colleges learned about writing, reporting, photography, journalism ethics, and networking from professional journalists and SFSU professors. In addition, journalism representatives and students hosted a Q&A section and a guided tour for prospective transfers to learn more about the university.

Kevin Vu Nguyen, a former La Voz editor-in-chief and current reporter at the Business Journal, was one of the speakers at the event.

Nine La Voz staff and their advisor, Farideh Dada, attended the conference with assistance from the De Anza Student Government.

Dada wrote to Lauren Linh Bui, editor-in-chief, after the event that she took pride in the team’s achievements and hard work.

“My students’ success is my goal,” Dada said. “I’m proud of you (Bui) and the teams throughout the quarters.” 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Lauren Linh Bui, Editor-in-Chief
Lauren Linh Bui is a sophomore at De Anza College pursuing journalism. Lauren's ambition as a journalist is to amplify underrepresented voices and use her influence to create social change. As the current Editor-in-Chief, she's dedicated to increasing the paper’s visibility and continuing to uphold the La Voz mission as the voice of the De Anza serving community.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest