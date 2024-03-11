La Voz wins big at La Jolla

La Voz headed to La Jolla in San Diego for the Associated Collegiate Press Spring National College Media Conference from March 7 to March 9 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla.

The conference included three keynote speakers: Ashanti Blaize-Hopkins the Society of Professional Journalists President, Jerry Brewer of The Washington Post and Emmy Martin of The Daily Tar Heel, as well as many hourly break out sessions of a plethora of journalistic topics that students could attend.

ACP partnered with the Journalism Association of Community Colleges for on-the-spot contests that La Voz participated and won awards in. JACC also awarded La Voz for submitted work from up to spring quarter 2023.

ACP and JACC also partnered with the California College Media Association for an awards banquet on March 9 where La Voz took home even more awards for last year’s work.

List of awards:

Associated Collegiate Press

Best of Show Award: Newspaper/Newsmagazine, two-year campus — eighth place

Journalism Association of Community Colleges (23 awards)



Pacesetter Award: Print Media

JACC Publication Awards

Newspaper General Excellence: La Voz Staff

La Voz Staff Online General Excellence: La Voz Staff

La Voz Staff First Place, Podcast/Audio News: Justin Fry and Isabella (Bella) McClintock

Second Place, Critical Review: Mackenzie Jardine

Second Place, Video Soft News Reporting: Kritika Sharma

Third Place, Column Writing: Katrina Bui

Third Place, Environmental Portrait: Leila Salam

Fourth Place, News Story: Leila Salam

Fourth Place, Video Hard News Reporting: Nello Puelles

Fourth Place, Illustration: Kyum Bee Kim

Meritorious, Enterprise News Story/Series: Autumn Alvarez, Abel Tariku, Leila Salam, Ann Penalosa, Lauren Linh Bui

Honorable Mention, Inside Page Layout: Ann Penalosa

Honorable Mention, Informational Graphic: Katrina Bui

Honorable Mention, Photo Illustration: Sabrina Jiang

Honorable Mention, Photo Story-Essay: Conner Blum

JACC On-the-Spot Awards



First Place, Creative Portrait: Preena Patel

Second Place, Copy Editing: Mackenzie Jardine

Third Place, Team Feature: Mackenzie Jardine and Sabrina Kulieva

Fourth Place, Editorial Cartoon: Vincent Scrivens

Fourth Place, Creative Portrait: Lion Kim Park

Honorable Mention, News Story: Vincent Scrivens

California College Media Association (13 awards)

First Place, Social Justice Coverage: Lauren Linh Bui, Ann Penalosa, Nello Puelles, Leila Salam, Yumeno Matsuo

First Place, Non-Breaking News Story: Nello Puelles, Yumeno Matsuo, Katrina Bui

First Place, Newspaper Column: Katrina Bui

First Place, Non-News Video: Kritika Sharma

First Place, Social Media Reporting: Lauren Vu

Second Place, Online Advertisement: Samara Williams and Lilah Schuck

Second Place, Podcast: Justin Fry and Isabella (Bella) McClintock

Second Place, Photo Series: Connor Blum

Second Place, News Photograph: Nello Puelles

Third Place, Print Advertisement: Aziza Saidova

Third Place, Editorial Cartoon: Katrina Bui

Third Place, Overall Newspaper Design: La Voz Editorial Board and Staff

Third Place, Editorial: La Voz Editorial Board



