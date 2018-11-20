Butte County wildfire smoke engulfs De Anza, campus re-opens in unhealthy conditions

De Anza College re-opens the campus while the Butte County wildfire smoke continues to leave the Bay Area in a blanket of smoke. After closing Nov. 15 until Monday, Nov. 19, the Foothill-De Anza district opened for the two days before Thanksgiving, along with a list of other schools.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency “AirNow” website, the air quality index for Tuesday is measured between 140 to 150. This AQI is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, but is declining from what it was before, going as high as 170 not only in Cupertino, but surrounding communities as well.

“We understand that some individuals may have health conditions that require a return to work or classes at a later date,” said Judy Miner, Foothill-De Anza Chancellor in an email sent to the district. “Anyone struggling with the health impacts of the wildfires has our sympathy and support.”

According to a KCRA article, the fire which has spread to 151,000 acres, is now 70 percent contained. Along with this, Southern winds and rain will be expected this week, pushing the smoke into the Pacific ocean.

The rain, however, is a concern because of debris, ash flow and mudslides making it harder as they try to contain the fire by Nov. 30 according to a CNN article.

With the lack of instruction and extra time off a couple weeks before finals, students took to social media platforms over the weekend, creating petitions that already almost 4000 signatures, to shut down De Anza until better air quality.

In a Facebook post from La Voz, students are keeping in touch with professors, finishing up homework and studying for the upcoming finals.

There will be a Chancellor’s Advisory Council meeting on Dec. 7 where students and faculty are encouraged to provide feedback on how the district could do better. “Health and safety issues can be particularly challenging to navigate,” Judy Miner said. “We hope to identify lessons learned to prepare us for emergency situations we may face in the future.”